NBA

Bucks head to the mountains to play Nuggets

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Milwaukee Bucks will play off the momentum of their win against the Detroit Pistons when they face the Denver Nuggets Friday night. The...

firstsportz.com

“Going to sell it when I’m broke”: Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals plans when bankruptcy hits

NBA Players are known to be one of the richest athletes in the world of sports, making them buy some of the most outrageous things in the world. This may include reigning NBA Finals MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo as well. The Milwaukee Bucks star has already led his team to a 7-game winning streak after a sloppy start in the NBA 2021-22 Season and now has revealed his plan, if in case he goes broke.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This 76ers-Bucks Trade Involves Ben Simmons To Milwaukee

The Philadelphia 76ers continue to deal with drama surrounding Ben Simmons and there does not appear to be an end in sight. Daryl Morey and the Sixers’ front-office have not changed their minds on the fact that they want an All-Star-level player for Simmons in a trade, but no team in the NBA has been willing to pay their price to this point.
NBA
FanSided

Instant reactions to the Milwaukee Bucks signing DeMarcus Cousins

General manager Jon Horst has always taken an aggressive approach when it comes to patching up the biggest needs for the Milwaukee Bucks, which is precisely what he just did. As reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Bucks are signing big man DeMarcus Cousins to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. It seems safe to say that this move is surprising, but it makes sense. Of course, the Buck have been without starting center Brook Lopez for all but one game to start the season as he continues dealing with lingering back soreness. With Lopez not returning to the lineup anytime soon it seems, bringing in another center was a great idea. In fact, Cousins is a name that many Bucks fans wanted to see the team make a run at, which is what they have just done with their final roster spot.
NBA
Person
Michael Porter Jr.
Person
Khris Middleton
Reuters

Bucks down undermanned Nuggets for sixth straight win

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points, Pat Connaughton had 20 and Khris Middleton added 17 as the visiting Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to six games with a 120-109 victory over the short-handed Denver Nuggets on Friday. Antetokounmpo also amassed 13 rebounds and seven assists for Milwaukee, which led wire...
NBA
#Mountains#The Milwaukee Bucks#The Detroit Pistons
numberfire.com

Pat Connaughton playing off Bucks' bench on Wednesday

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. Connaughton will come off Milwaukee's bench after Khris Middleton was named Wednesday's starter against the Lakers. In a matchup against a Lakers' unit ranked 15th in defensive rating, our models project Connaughton to score...
NBA
ESPN

Trail Blazers play the Nuggets on 3-game win streak

Denver Nuggets (9-8, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (9-8, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Portland will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Trail Blazers take on Denver. The Trail Blazers are 5-5 in Western Conference games. Portland ranks ninth in...
NBA
ESPN

Bucks play the Pistons on 4-game win streak

LINE: Bucks -14.5; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee comes into a matchup with Detroit as winners of four consecutive games. The Bucks have gone 2-0 against division opponents. Milwaukee is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.8 turnovers per game. The Pistons are 1-4 against Central...
NBA
arcamax.com

Bucks use head start to run over Pistons, 114-93

The defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks don’t need any help in getting out to a big lead or getting their offense jump-started. The Pistons got off to a sluggish start and the Bucks raced to a 14-0 lead in the first three-plus minutes. The lead ballooned to as many as 17 points, but the Pistons got the margin down to three in the second quarter.
NBA
milwaukeesun.com

Nikola Jokic might be back for ailing Nuggets vs. Bucks

The injuries keep piling up for the Denver Nuggets, who carry a five-game losing streak into their Friday matchup against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks. While reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic could return to face Milwaukee, the Nuggets will be without reserve guard P.J. Dozier. The fifth-year pro is sidelined indefinitely after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament on Tuesday during Denver's 119-100 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.
NBA
NBA

Preview: Denver Nuggets return home to face Milwaukee Bucks

Friday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks will pit two teams that have faced early-season adversity against each other. Denver (9-9) is in the midst of a five-game losing streak with injuries continuing to take their toll on the team’s rotation. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokić has missed the past three games but could potentially return to the floor Friday night in Ball Arena. In his absence, Aaron Gordon and Jeff Green have assumed larger roles on the offensive end of the floor.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. Nuggets odds, spread, line: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 26 predictions, bets from proven computer model

The Denver Nuggets (9-9) host the Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) at 9 p.m. ET Friday, November 26 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.. The Nuggets have been in a free fall as of late, losing their last five games. Denver has been hit hard by the injury bug in the early season, and will again be without reigning NBA MVP Nikola Jokic (wrist), Michael Porter Jr. (back), Jamal Murray (knee), and P.J. Dozier (knee). Rookie guard Bones Hyland (ankle) will be a game-time decision. The Bucks, on the other hand, are riding a five-game winning streak, and two-time league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has been playing his best basketball of the season recently.
NBA
HometownLife.com

Milwaukee Bucks at Denver Nuggets odds, picks and prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks (11-8) travel to "Mile High City" to play the Denver Nuggets (9-9) Friday. Tip-off from Ball Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Bucks vs. Nuggets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Milwaukee is the winner...
NBA
wtmj.com

Bucks beat Nuggets 120-109, extend win streak to 6 games

DENVER (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 13 rebounds, Pat Connaughton added 20 points off the bench and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the depleted Denver Nuggets 120-109 for their sixth straight win. Antetokounmpo hit 10 of 13 shots in 30 minutes and the Bucks never trailed, winning by double digits for the third straight game. The anticipated matchup of the last two MVPs didn’t happen. Nikola Jokic, who won last season in becoming the first Denver player to capture the award, missed his fourth straight game with a sprained right wrist. Michael Porter Jr. hasn’t played since Nov. 6 due to lower back soreness and P.J. Dozier suffered a torn ACL in his left knee Tuesday night in Portland.
