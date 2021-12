Las Vegas's stature in the sports world has increased greatly in recent years, as the city is now home to the NFL's Raiders and the NHL's Golden Knights. Prior to that, the Minor League Baseball team had been the highest-level athletic attraction in town. The Las Vegas Stars made their debut in the Pacific Coast League in 1983, the first of 18 seasons in which they served as the Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres. The Los Angeles Dodgers became the parent club in 2001, the same season in which the team changed its name to the 51s. This quirky numerical moniker, accompanied by space and alien-themed logos, paid homage to the alleged extraterrestrial activity happening at nearby Area 51.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 DAYS AGO