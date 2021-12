Crawling to the Steam store later this December is Clid the Snail, a top-down shooter about the world’s grumpiest, laziest, yet deadliest snail. The only way a snail could be dangerous is if you arm it with a gun, and that looks to be the case with Clid. Granted, it’s sort of hard to tell that Clid is actually a snail. And it looks like Clid has two feet to stand on, rather than crawling on its belly like all the other snails. Still, I wouldn’t want that gun pointed on me.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO