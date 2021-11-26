ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Baptist goes up against San Diego Christian

San Diego Christian vs. California Baptist (5-1) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. California Baptist lost...

Women's Basketball Goes 1-2 at San Diego

Women's Basketball competed in the three-day San Diego City Tournament last weekend. The Cougars opened against the host Knights on Thursday and earned a spot in the title bracket with a 56-51 win. The Cougars faced #20 Orange Coast in Friday's semi-final, but fell to the Pirates, 98-43. In Saturday's 3rd place game, the Cougars jumped out, 13-2, on a highly regarded Reedley in the opening quarter, but the Tigers recovered and took a one-point lead into halftime. Reedley pulled away after the intermission to snatch the Bronze from Cuesta, 58-48. Returning Freshman Guard Julia Carney (SLO HS) led the Cougars on offense in San Diego with a team-high 10.7 points per game, while Forward Hailie Abel (San Miguel: Paso Robles HS) did a little bit of everything else. Abel was second on the team with 9.0 points per game, but also team-highs with 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game. The Cougars are currently 2-3 on the season.
Elon goes up against JSU

Jacksonville State (2-3) vs. Elon (2-4) Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Elon plays host to Jacksonville State in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville State won 72-64 over Drexel on Wednesday, while Elon fell to Temple in Charleston on Sunday, 75-58. SQUAD LEADERS: Elon's Darius Burford...
Industrial utilizing playoff experience against San Diego

VANDERBILT — All year long, Industrial expected to be in the position it’s in right now. Back in the third round of the playoffs, fighting to advance to the state quarterfinals for the first time since 2005. The Cobras lost out on a district championship three-peat, but they will get...
WCU takes on Warren Wilson

Warren Wilson vs. Western Carolina (3-4) Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Western Carolina Catamounts are set to battle the Owls of NAIA program Warren Wilson. Western Carolina lost 87-59 to Gardner-Webb in its most recent game. SAVVY SENIORS: Western Carolina's Nick Robinson, Cam...
Minnesota puts streak on line vs Pitt

Minnesota (5-0) vs. Pittsburgh (2-4) Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it battles Pittsburgh. Minnesota is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Pittsburgh lost 87-77 to Maryland-Baltimore County on Saturday. TEAM LEADERSHIP: The...
Indiana St., Loyola-Chicago start conference play

Indiana State (3-4, 0-0) vs. Loyola of Chicago (5-2, 0-0) Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits Loyola of Chicago as MVC play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Indiana State finished with 11 wins and seven losses, while Loyola of Chicago won 16 games and lost two.
Bumbalough, Ball State visit W. Illinois

Ball State (3-3) vs. Western Illinois (5-2) Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Luke Bumbalough and Ball State will face Trenton Massner and Western Illinois. Bumbalough is averaging 11.6 points over the last five games. Massner is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.
St. Francis plays host to Bucknell

Bucknell (2-5) vs. St. Francis (Pa.) (2-3) DeGol Arena, Loretto, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell and St. Francis (Pa.) both look to put winning streaks together . Each team is coming off of a victory this past Sunday. St. Francis (Pa.) earned a 79-68 win on the road against Lehigh, while Bucknell got a 65-56 win in overtime at home against Siena.
Broome, Morehead St. host Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (4-2) vs. Morehead State (4-3) Ellis T Johnson Arena, Morehead, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Andrei Savrasov and Georgia Southern will face Johni Broome and Morehead State. The senior Savrasov is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Broome, a freshman, is averaging 12.8 points over the last five games.
Texas A&M-CC puts streak on line vs UTRGV

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (5-1) vs. Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-3) UTRGV Fieldhouse, Edinburg, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi looks for its fifth straight win of the season as it goes up against Texas Rio Grande Valley. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi is looking to extend its current four-game winning streak. Texas Rio Grande Valley lost 94-85 on the road against Illinois on Friday.
Missouri St. looks for road win vs Illinois St.

Missouri State (4-2, 0-0) vs. Illinois State (3-4, 0-0) Redbird Arena, Normal, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State looks for its third straight win over Illinois State at Redbird Arena. Illinois State's last win at home against the Bears came on Feb. 27, 2019. STEPPING UP: Illinois...
Maric, Little Rock visit CSU

Arkansas-Little Rock (4-3) vs. Colorado State (7-0) Moby Arena, Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Nikola Maric and Arkansas-Little Rock will go up against David Roddy and Colorado State. The senior Maric is averaging 12 points over the last five games. Roddy, a junior, has scored 26 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 24.4 over his last five games.
UNC faces tough test vs No. 24 Michigan

No. 24 Michigan (4-2) vs. North Carolina (4-2) Dean E. Smith Center, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 9:15 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Michigan presents a tough challenge for North Carolina. North Carolina has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Michigan knocked off Tarleton St. by 11 on Wednesday.
