The Dawgs will play for the conference title for the fourth time in five seasons and they will face a familiar foe in Alabama. Georgia clinched the SEC East four weeks ago, following their 34-7 win over Florida and Kentucky's 31-17 loss to Mississippi State. The Crimson Tide followed suit after their 42-35 win against Arkansas two weeks ago. Last week the odds were released with Georgia opening as a 4-point neutral-site favorite in the 2021 SEC Championship.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO