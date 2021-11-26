ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gianni Infantino: Those opposed to biennial World Cup scared of change

By Reuters
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article- Don't have ESPN? Get instant access~. He was speaking at the Confederation of African Football congress in Cairo, where African countries on Friday unanimously voted for a resolution backing his plan to change the hosting of the World Cup to every two years. "Those who are against it...

