We start to get super excited for the Fashion Awards once the summer is over! The landmark event always takes place at the end of each year at London's Royal Albert Hall. It's seen as the biggest night in the UK's fashion calendar and the guest list is always glittering. Louise Redknapp reminisced about the year she went and lit up the red carpet, sharing a throwback snap of her outfit from 2019 on Instagram. Her Saint Laurent dress gave all us the 80s vibes at the time. It was black with metallic gold leaf detail and boasted bold shoulder pad sleeves. She added semi-opaque tights, black ankle boots and a super cute clutch bag, and wore her hair loose and straight. Perfection!

