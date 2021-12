Pep Guardiola believes his Manchester City side face a tough challenge to replicate their midweek heroics as they face West Ham this weekend.City produced a superb performance to claim a memorable victory over Paris St Germain and secure their place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Wednesday.Guardiola now wants to maintain the momentum as the Premier League champions host the Hammers on Sunday but he expects a difficult afternoon against David Moyes’ fourth-placed side.The City manager said: “We know which team we are going to face. They are doing incredibly well this season and last season, at...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO