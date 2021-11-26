ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

China says it will expand scope of banks' forex derivatives business

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Nov 26 (Reuters) - China’s foreign exchange regulator said on Friday it would expand the scope of banks’ foreign exchange derivatives business.

Qualified banks can provide derivatives services between yuan and foreign currencies to cooperative banks, including forward settlements and currency swaps, it said. (Reporting by Kevin Yao and Beijing newsroom, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Sterling falls 0.5% versus euro and dollar

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sterling fell versus the euro and the dollar on Tuesday as traders feared the Bank of England might keep interest rates unchanged amid concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron was first detected in southern Africa last week, prompting countries around the world to rush...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives#Forex#Yuan#Foreign Exchange
yicaiglobal.com

Bank of China’s Closure of Lanzhou Branch Is Rare Move, Insider Says

(Yicai Global) Dec. 1 -- Bank of China’s decision to close its city-level branch in Lanzhou, the capital of China’s northwestern Gansu province, after just three years is an unusual step, according to an insider. The branch’s shuttering is a rare case that may be due to poorer-than-expected operations, the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Latam FX, stocks on higher commodity prices and weaker dollar

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Currencies and stocks in Latin America rose on Wednesday, with oil-linked Mexican and Colombian pesos leading gains against a weaker dollar, while stocks jumped from an Omicron-driven rout. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks (.MILA00000PUS) rose 2.3%, heading for its biggest one-day percentage rise in...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Reuters

Swiss banks, gov't partner up to raise $1 bln for development projects

ZURICH, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Switzerland has launched a new public-private partnership to raise up to 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.09 billion) for social and environmental projects in developing countries. Dubbed the Sustainable Development Goals Impact Finance Initiative, it is one of a number of 'blended finance' funds to launch...
ADVOCACY
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar rallies as oil producers mull future output

* Canadian dollar strengthens 0.4% against the greenback * Canada manufacturing PMI dips to 57.2 in November * Price of U.S. oil increases 3% * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices rebounded and domestic data showed manufacturing activity expanding at a still-robust pace in November in spite of supply bottlenecks. The loonie was trading 0.4% higher at 1.2720 to the greenback, or 78.62 U.S. cents, after trading in a range of 1.2713 to 1.2786. On Tuesday, it touched a 10-week low at 1.2837. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rallied as major producers started to discuss future output against the backdrop of the new, possibly vaccine-resistant Omicron variant triggering fresh travel restrictions which could dampen demand. U.S. crude oil futures were up 3% at $68.18 a barrel, while Wall Street also gained ground, recovering from a sharp sell-off triggered by concerns over rising inflation as well as the new variant. The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dipped to a seasonally adjusted 57.2 in November from 57.7 in October, but staying well above the 50 threshold that marks growth in the sector. Separate data showed that the value of Canadian building permits rose by 1.3% in October from September, beating expectations. Canada's jobs report for November is due on Friday, which could provide further clues on the strength of the domestic economy. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rate rose 1.3 basis points to 1.579%, after hitting on Tuesday its lowest intraday level since Oct. 7 at 1.503%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
BUSINESS
CNBC

U.S. dollar gains as Powell says risk of inflation has increased

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the risk of inflation had increased and suggested retiring the term "transitory" for inflation, while worries about the new Omicron coronavirus variant kept a bid in safe-haven currencies. During a hearing with the U.S. Senate Banking Committee,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Inflation in Russia accelerates ahead of cenbank meeting

MOSCOW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Russia’s weekly inflation accelerated to 0.46% in late November, its highest since early July, weeks ahead of a central bank meeting where it is expected to raise rates to rein in stubbornly rising consumer prices, data showed on Wednesday. Inflation sped up in the week...
BUSINESS
AFP

Global economy rebounds, but for how long?

The world economy woke up from its pandemic-induced coma in 2021, but soaring inflation, global supply chain bottlenecks and a resurgent coronavirus have taken the shine off the comeback. Now growth is at risk of weakening next year. Here is a look at the state of the global economy:
BUSINESS
Reuters

Copper rebounds as coronavirus variant concerns fade

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Copper prices bounced on Wednesday as worries diminished that the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant would hit demand for industrial metals. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 0.7% to $9,511 a tonne by 1520 GMT, having lost 0.6% in November. A green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Retail trading: top French traded stocks

Dec 1 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. RETAIL TRADING: TOP FRENCH TRADED STOCKS (0949 ET/1449 GMT) The French regulator of financial markets (AMF) has just published quite a lot of...
RETAIL
The Guardian

EU launches €300bn fund to challenge China’s influence

The EU’s plan to invest €300bn (£255bn) in global infrastructure will be better than China’s belt and road initiative, the European Commission president has said, as she announced a strategy to boost technology and public services in developing countries. Ursula von der Leyen said the EU’s global gateway strategy was...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Sterling rises above 2021 lows as central bank eyed

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The British pound rose on Wednesday but held near a 2021 low versus the U.S. dollar as doubts grew on whether the Bank of England will raise interest rates at a policy meeting this month. In broadly quiet London trading, sterling edged 0.2% higher to...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

235K+
Followers
247K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy