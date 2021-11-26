ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Haiti Prime Minister Appoints New Cabinet Amid Turmoil

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister Ariel Henry swore in his new Cabinet on Wednesday, more than...

foreigndesknews.com

Related
abc17news.com

Afghan prime minister defends Taliban’s rule amid crisis

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban prime minister is defending the group’s rule amid a worsening economic crisis. In his first public address since the Taliban took over three months ago, Prime Minister Mohammed Hassan Akhund has told Afghans that the Taliban are not to blame for the economic collapse and growing humanitarian crisis. He says the Taliban are trying to repair the corruption and mismanagement of the ousted government. He also dismisses international demands for a more inclusive government, a step the U.S. and other countries have demanded before recognizing the new rule in Afghanistan.
WORLD
The Independent

Czech president appoints new prime minister in ceremony behind glass

Czech President Milos Zeman has appointed Petr Fiala as the new prime minister of the country.Mr Fiala, the leader of the Civic Democratic Party, was sworn in during an unusual ceremony in which the Zeman sat in a plexiglass cubicle after testing positive for Covid-19.Mr Fiala ousted the incumbent premier Andrej Babis and his allies, leading a bloc of five centre and centre-right opposition parties in the October election.The new prime minister has called on citizens to get vaccinated against the virus, and has praised medical staff who are battling a rise in cases.Currently, only 58.5% of Czechs are vaccinated...
POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

New Justice Minister Sworn into Office in Haiti

Haiti’s new justice minister, Berto Dorcé, has been sworn into office promising to work for a strong, independent, efficient justice system. Dorcé was appointed last Wednesday following the decision by Prime Minister Ariel Henry to re-shuffle his Cabinet appointing eight new ministers in a Cabinet that now only includes four women, one less than before in the 18-member Cabinet.
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Sweden re-elects prime minister, calming political turmoil

Sweden’s Social Democrat leader narrowly won a vote in parliament re-electing her as prime minister, easing the political turmoil in the largest Nordic nation prompted by her resignation last week. Magdalena Andersson, 54, will form a one-party government after her candidacy passed on Monday by a two-vote margin. Having become...
IMMIGRATION
104.1 WIKY

Czech election winner Fiala says expects to be appointed as prime minister on Nov 26

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Czech centre-right leader Petr Fiala said on Wednesday that President Milos Zeman had informed him he would appoint him as prime minister on Nov. 26. The Together coalition led by Fiala and a coalition of the progressive Pirate Party and the centrist Mayors won a parliamentary majority in the central European country’s Oct. 8-9 election and pledged to replace the outgoing government of Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Esquire

The United States Is the Only Country That Can Bomb Other Countries Without Being at War

The United States is the only country that can drop bombs on other countries without being at war. Thursday was Veterans Day, which some media outlets greeted with headlines and chyrons about how this was the first November 11 in two decades where the U.S. is not fighting people in faraway lands. MSNBC went with, "BIDEN MARKS FIRST VETERANS DAY IN 20 YEARS WITHOUT WAR," while the New York Times initially had, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without a War Underway." It appears this was later amended to, "Biden Marks First Veterans Day in Two Decades Without Troops in Active Combat."
MILITARY
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Omicron may already be in US – what are the ‘unusual’ symptoms to look out for?

The omicron variant of Covid-19 may prompt different symptoms from earlier variants, a doctor in South Africa has suggested.Dr Angelique Coetzee, chair of the South African Medical Association (SAMA), said that symptoms in patients with omicron were “unusual but mild” in healthy people.Her comments come after chief White House medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci suggested the feared variant could already be in the US.“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility, and you’re already having travel-related cases in Israel and Belgium and other places, it almost invariably is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
World
News Break
Politics
Washington Post

Afghan villagers accept Taliban rule with one demand: Girls must attend school

Mina Ahmed, 45, smears a cement mixture to strengthen the walls of her war-damaged home in rural Afghanistan. Her worn hands are bandaged with plastic scraps and elastic bands. But she welcomes the new era of peace under the Taliban. She was once worried about the group’s severe style of...
WORLD
Washington Times

U.S. threatens military response to China in South China Sea dispute

The State Department on Friday warned China that it risks military action from the United States in response to Chinese coast guard efforts to block the resupply of a Philippines island outpost. The department said in a statement that the Chinese coast guard operation Tuesday blocking Philippine resupply ships and...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Biden’s Dirty Deal With the Taliban

Every week new revelations arrive about the scale of Biden’s betrayal in Afghanistan. After months of claiming that only a few hundred Americans had been abandoned behind enemy lines, the real numbers are still growing. Shocking reports continue to come to light including a military memo which claims that over a hundred family members of servicemen may still be trapped under Taliban rule.
U.S. POLITICS
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS

