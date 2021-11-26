ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New Covid Variant Concerns South African Scientists

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists in South Africa have identified a new COVID-19 variant featuring “a very unusual constellation...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Botswana#Hong Kong#Covid 19#South African
atlantanews.net

First cases of worst-ever Covid-19 variant reported in Europe

The first case of the Covid-19 ?Nu? variant has been detected in Belgium, according to local media reports corroborated by a leading doctor, who said the health authorities have handled two 'suspicious? samples. "We are currently analyzing two suspicious samples," Marc Van Ranst, a leading virologist whose laboratory works closely...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

South Africa says it is being 'punished' for 'excellent science' as nations around the world ban flights from the country after it detected Omicron variant

South Africa today said it should be 'applauded not punished' for detecting the super mutant Omicron Covid variant. The strain makes vaccines at least 40 per cent less effective against transmission than they are against Delta, according to experts, but scientists believe jabs still prevent it causing severe disease and hospitalisations.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
carolinajournal.com

Raleigh family stranded in South Africa amid global COVID travel ban

As the United States moves to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries effective Monday, Raleigh actress Lauren Kennedy-Brady and her family are stuck in limbo halfway around the world. The American family had just finished a two-week South African safari and were scheduled to depart on Thanksgiving Day to return to North Carolina.
RALEIGH, NC
KGET

Biden to update U.S. COVID plan as Omicron variant spreads

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden is expected to give an update today on the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the latest variant to raise scientists’ concern worldwide. “I’m having a meeting with my medical team, as I get back to the White House,” Biden said in a brief tarmac interview. “I’ll have more to say.” […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Omicron variant has made it to North America

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. Doctors in Canada have confirmed the first known case of the Omicron variant in North America. The country’s minister of health said on Sunday that two cases of the COVID-19 mutation had been discovered....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil confirms 3rd omicron case, considers new measures

Health officials on Wednesday confirmed Brazil s third known case of the omicron coronavirus variant as the government examined possible new measures to contain the virus, such as suspending some flights and requiring arriving passengers to show proof of vaccination.A passenger from Ethiopia tested positive for Covid-19 upon landing in Sao Paulo on Nov. 27, the state's health secretariat said in a statement. The 29 year-old man is vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer shot and is in good health, officials said.The news came a day after Brazilian health officials reported confirmed cases of the omicron variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KREX

New info shows omicron spread wider earlier than thought

BRUSSELS (AP) — New findings of the coronavirus’s omicron variant made it clear Tuesday that the emerging threat slipped into countries well before their defenses were up, as two distant nations announced their first cases and a third reported its presence before South African officials sounded the alarm. The Netherlands’ RIVM health institute found omicron […]
WORLD
WSAV News 3

South Africa’s new COVID cases double in 1 day amid omicron

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists in South Africa said they are […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

South Korea detects first Omicron cases, tightens travel curbs

South Korea on Wednesday reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant and tightened travel restrictions as fears grew about the strain's impact on the country's ongoing Covid surge. As South Korea reported its first Omicron infections, it also announced a tightening of travel restrictions, including a suspension of direct flights to Ethiopia for two weeks.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy