ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Morocco Mulls Buying Israeli Radar, Drones, Jets Upgrade – Report

By Foreign Desk Staff
foreigndesknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorocco has broached buying Israeli-made pilotless planes and anti-missile systems,...

foreigndesknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

PM: Japan to consider enemy base strike capability in defense strategy

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Saturday Japan will consider enemy base strike capabilities to boost defense despite critics saying it violates the country's pacifist constitution. Kishida told 800 military personnel during a troop review at Camp Asaka near Tokyo that the option for Self-Defense Forces...
MILITARY
thedrive

Unwanted British Sentinel Radar Planes To Be Picked Up By US Army: Report

The Sentinel Airborne Stand-Off Radar aircraft, controversially retired earlier this year, may now be headed to the United States. The United Kingdom’s fleet of now-retired Sentinel R1 radar planes may get another lease on life in the United States, potentially with the U.S. Army. The five aircraft, based on the Bombardier Global Express business jet airframe, were finally retired earlier this year and were understood to have been offered for sale as spare parts. The War Zone argued in the past that the Sentinels could provide the U.S. Air Force with a nearly off-the-shelf augmentation of the tired E-8C JSTARS fleet, but these capable jets could also be of interest to the Army as it continues to enhance its fixed-wing surveillance capacity.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morocco#Radar#Fighter Aircraft#Jets Upgrade#Israeli#Moroccan
go955.com

Morocco and Israel sign defence MOU in Rabat, Israeli spokesperson says

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Morocco and Israel signed a defence memorandum in Rabat on Wednesday, an Israeli defence spokesperson said, opening the way for possible military sales and cooperation after the countries upgraded diplomatic ties last year. The document was signed during a visit by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz, who...
MILITARY
AFP

Israeli defence minister leaves Morocco after signing security deal

Israel's defence minister left Morocco Thursday ending an unprecedented visit following last year's normalisation deal, with the countries signing a security agreement as part of deepening ties that have angered neighbouring Algeria. Before taking off, Gantz, the first Israeli defence minister to visit Morocco, said his trip had given a boost to "the security of the State of Israel and to its foreign relations".
MIDDLE EAST
foreigndesknews.com

Taiwan Scrambles Air Force Fighters to Warn Off 27 Chinese Jets in Buffer Zone

Taiwan deployed its air force Sunday in an effort to drive back dozens of Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense space. China has repeatedly deployed aircraft into the area as part of “grey zone” warfare with the island country. Taiwanese officials fear that China executes these maneuvers to test Taiwan’s response and wear out its forces with repeated scrambles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
foreigndesknews.com

North Korea Is Prepared for War with U.S. Aircraft Carriers

Kim Jong-un directed the armed forces to intensify their efforts against U.S. carrier strike groups, because if the military “steadily studies and rounds off the war methods of mercilessly striking the enemy’s backbone by the guerrillas-style combat method… it is quite possible to send even a carrier to the bottom of the sea.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
The Independent

Satellite imagery shows Chinese nuclear-powered submarine surfacing in Taiwan Strait

A Chinese nuclear-powered submarine was spotted transiting the Taiwan Strait on 29 November, according to an analysis of satellite imagery from the European Space Agency.Columnist and military expert HI Sutton shared an image of a submarine, identified as a Type-094 Jin Class SSBN, taken by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellite.“Although Sentinel-2 is low resolution, the wake patterns are characteristic of a submarine with a typical rounded bow. The length best fits the Type 094 and the context aligns,” Mr Sutton wrote on his website Covert Shores.He suggested that the submarine was transiting north from a submarine base at Yulin...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Russia and China are attacking US satellites 'every single day' with lasers, radio jammers and cyber attacks in a shadow space war, Space Force commander claims

American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

This could be why Russia blew up its own satellite

The what, we know. On or about November 12, the Russian military tested an anti-satellite missile, or ASAT, by targeting and destroying a defunct Russian spy satellite. The resulting debris field sent astronauts and Russian cosmonauts aboard the International Space Station scrambling for a potential emergency return to Earth, a hazard that could crop up many times over the next three or more years as the fragments slowly re-enter Earth’s atmosphere or find stable orbits.
MILITARY
Interesting Engineering

Can the US Upgrade Its Infrastructure to Defend Against Drone Attacks?

No one is invulnerable forever. In a first-of-its-kind attack on U.S. soil, a drone was used to attack an electrical substation in Pennsylvania in 2020. While the location of the attack wasn't revealed, a new document from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security, and the National Counterterrorism Center are in circulation with U.S. law enforcement agencies, according to a recent New Scientist report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Pentagon plans stronger US posture toward China, Russia

The US military will reinforce deployments and bases directed at China and Russia, while maintaining forces in the Middle East adequate to deter Iran and jihadist groups, the Pentagon said Monday, referencing results of a review. Global responsibilities "require us to make continuous changes to our Middle East posture, but we always have the capability to rapidly deploy forces to the region based on the threat environment," Karlin said.
FOREIGN POLICY
foreigndesknews.com

Israeli Military Readying for ‘Plan B’ if Iran Nuclear Talks Fail

Military drills with troops from other countries could help the IDF be ready to fight as part of a military coalition in the future, Col. Aviran Lerer said. Israel’s military is continuing to develop its ability to conduct a military strike against Iran’s nuclear program should circumstances demand it. After...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy