Morocco Mulls Buying Israeli Radar, Drones, Jets Upgrade – Report

The Sentinel Airborne Stand-Off Radar aircraft, controversially retired earlier this year, may now be headed to the United States. The United Kingdom’s fleet of now-retired Sentinel R1 radar planes may get another lease on life in the United States, potentially with the U.S. Army. The five aircraft, based on the Bombardier Global Express business jet airframe, were finally retired earlier this year and were understood to have been offered for sale as spare parts. The War Zone argued in the past that the Sentinels could provide the U.S. Air Force with a nearly off-the-shelf augmentation of the tired E-8C JSTARS fleet, but these capable jets could also be of interest to the Army as it continues to enhance its fixed-wing surveillance capacity.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO