Nike & Adidas Black Friday deals LIVE: save up to 50%

A creative visionary, Virgil Abloh made a career out of bringing people together and challenging the status quo. His affinity for helping young designers, combined with his unique background in architecture and work with multi-hyphenate artists of all kinds, solidified him as a fixture in fashion and beyond. By joining forces with institutions like Levi’s and Nike, as well as with Swiss design company Vitra, Abloh made an imprint in home goods, art, sneakers and more.
Through his appointment as Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director in 2018, the Off-White founder can be credited for cementing the boom of luxury streetwear—two categories...
