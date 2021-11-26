ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nike & Adidas Black Friday deals LIVE: save up to 50%

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the Nike and Adidas live blog! Today, I'm going to be searching for the best Black Friday deals on Nike and Adidas for both the UK and US. Nike: save up to 50% on Nike with the code BLACKFRIDAY. Amazon: shop the Adidas store on Amazon for...

Footwear News

‘Congratulations, We Own Reebok’: Shaq and ABG’s Jamie Salter on the Deal That Landed Them FN’s Company of the Year Award

On Nov. 30, Authentic Brands Group will be honored as Company of the Year at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards. Below is an article from the magazine’s Nov. 29 print issue about the company’s whirlwind year of acquisitions and investments. From snapping up Reebok to starting the IPO process, Authentic Brands Group generated nonstop buzz in 2021. The retail powerhouse, led by CEO Jamie Salter and president and CMO Nick Woodhouse, recently secured a pair of major new investors thanks to its talent in reviving struggling yet iconic brands like Juicy Couture, Lucky Brand, Forever 21, JCPenney, and Barneys...
BUSINESS
CNN

The 450+ best Cyber Monday deals and sales to shop right now: Amazon, Walmart, and more

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop during Cyber Monday. If you thought Black Friday was peak deals day, think again: Cyber Monday is here, and it’s your last chance to shop the year’s best deals on everything you need for the holiday season and beyond. The deals are just as good — and in some cases, better — than last week. We’ve even rounded up the best last-minute Cyber Monday 2021 deals you don’t want to miss.
SHOPPING
Daily Beast

This adidas Black Friday Sale Has Up to 50% Savings on Your Favorite Footwear, Apparel, and More

Whether your post-Thanksgiving plans are relaxing at home or breaking a sweat in the gym, today is the perfect day to grab all the gear you'll need for future workouts. To celebrate Black Friday, adidas is offering up to 50% off on athletic apparel, accessories, and more. From shopping for yourself to stocking up on items to give as gifts, this sale has you covered with over 4,000 items to choose from.
TENNIS
T3.com

Black Friday electric scooter deals: $50 off the Hiboy S2 Pro at Amazon

As T3 continues its coverage of the best Black Friday deals available this week, the heat is on to find the absolute best offers across the net right now. If you're on the search for a cheap electric commuting scooter for navigating to the office, or you're just looking for a good cruising scooter, Amazon has a pretty solid deal on the Hiboy S2 Pro electric scooter. While not the largest discount this scooter has seen, it's one of the best deals on a scooter today and gets you a great ride at a good price.
SHOPPING
T3.com

Buying home gym equipment on Black Friday: what to watch out for

Not sure if anyone has noticed, but there are plenty of Black Friday fitness deals knocking about this year all across the globe. In the UK, for example, the best Bowflex deals include a fantastic SelectTech 552 offer which is as great of a deal as it sounds. But don't let this fool you; there are loads of fake discounts at every major retailer to trick you into buying something during the biggest shopping event of the year.
WORKOUTS
T3.com

Quick! The GIANT Toblerone Amazon Black Friday deal is back, but it won't last

You're no doubt fully aware that the Black Friday sales are now in full swing and you're probably wondering what the best Black Friday deals are this year. Well, wonder no longer because we've scoured every corner of every retailer's website and we have turned up GOLD. Or, to be precise, a MASSIVE gold-coloured box that's filled with sweet, sweet milk chocolate with honey and almond nougat.
SHOPPING
T3.com

The best Cyber Monday Le Creuset deals just at Amazon and elsewhere

Le Creuset deals time is still going strong, at least in the UK. It's a great opportunity to buy some of the best and most desirable cookware at reduced prices. This year's best Cyber Monday deals include a lot of great Le Creuset offers, with Amazon leading the charge. There, you can still save up to £180 on casseroles, saucepan sets, non-stick frying pans and practically everything else from the Le Creuset range. It's a carry-over from the original Black Friday sale.
SHOPPING
FOX8 News

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

The Art of Collaboration: Virgil Abloh Through the Years

A creative visionary, Virgil Abloh made a career out of bringing people together and challenging the status quo. His affinity for helping young designers, combined with his unique background in architecture and work with multi-hyphenate artists of all kinds, solidified him as a fixture in fashion and beyond. By joining forces with institutions like Levi’s and Nike, as well as with Swiss design company Vitra, Abloh made an imprint in home goods, art, sneakers and more. Through his appointment as Louis Vuitton’s men’s artistic director in 2018, the Off-White founder can be credited for cementing the boom of luxury streetwear—two categories...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
T3.com

The top 3 soundbars under £99 in today's Black Friday deals

Soundbars are incredibly popular in the best Black Friday deals, and for good reason – they give you an instant and easy upgrade to the clarity of speech from your TV, and to adding extra oomph and scope to movie soundtracks. • Browse all Black Friday soundbar deals at Amazon...
ELECTRONICS
Footwear News

The 45 Best Nike Cyber Monday Deals of 2021

On the heels of Black Friday, Cyber Monday is here! While Amazon Prime Day, Nike Air Max Day and Labor Day are in the running, nothing quite touches the retail readiness of Black Friday and Cyber week. And you’re bound to find the best Nike deals. Is it worth shopping Cyber Monday sales on Nike shoes? Die-hard Nike fans know that scoring a major discount on either new styles or the OGs (see the best Nike shoes of all time) can be extremely rare. Cyber Monday is an exception to this, making it absolutely worth shopping for yourself or someone on your...
SHOPPING
T3.com

PS5 restock LIVE: the latest drops and deals for Cyber Monday

The PS5 is still the prize to win this Cyber Monday, as stock continues to run short. Each stock release becomes a frenzy of clicks trying to enter the queue to pay full price for this next-gen console. While we've seen a few releases this week to tie in with...
FIFA
T3.com

Cyber Monday Fitbit, Garmin and other fitness deals LIVE

Cyber Monday is here and with it came a ton of the best Cyber Monday deals on Garmin, Fitbit, Polar, Suunto and other fitness wearables! There are so many of them, we decided to start a live blog so we have a little chance of covering at least some of them here on T3.
SHOPPING
T3.com

Black Friday fitness deal: Bowflex Selecttech dumbbell cheapest ever at Amazon

It's a rare treat to find a good Bowflex deal on SelectTech dumbbells such as this one. Sure, the SelectTech 840 kettlebell and the stowable bench often gets discounted around significant shopping events, but the SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell generally sells for around £250. Now you can own one for just under £190.
FITNESS
T3.com

The best Dyson Cyber Monday deals LIVE: vacuums, fans & hair tools

Cyber Monday is officially here! As experts in all things deals, T3 have been reporting on the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales to find our readers the best discounts available. Dyson are one of the most in demand brands this year. Everyone is looking for top deals on...
SHOPPING
The Independent

JD Sports Cyber Monday deals 2021: Up to 50% off Nike, Adidas and The North Face

Sneakerheads and sportswear stans rejoice, for JD Sports is officially stepping into the Cyber Monday ring, and you won’t be disappointed.The retailer has slashed prices by as much as 50 per cent as part of its “biggest Cyber Monday ever”, so it has to be up there with some of the best.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowHere at IndyBest, we’ll be tracking the hottest deals across tech, gaming, home appliances, fashion and more during the mammoth sale, so stay tuned for the latest updates as we get them.If it’s sportswear you’re after, read on for our...
SHOPPING

