Apparel

Winter sport safety

sequoyahcountytimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are going to be outside in the cold, dress in layers. This will keep...

www.sequoyahcountytimes.com

Aspen Times

Aspen History: Winter Sports in the Quiet Years

“Aspen’s wide awake club will make things hum,” predicted the Aspen Democrat-Times on November 22, 1916. “At an enthusiastic meeting of the Winter Sports Club last evening about fifty members were present. In the crowd several lady members were also in attendance which shows the increasing interest taken in the club. After a thorough discussion the club voted to raise the membership limit to 150 which will serve as the greatest good to the greatest number of people instead of the small limit that before was the case. The Skiing committee reports the ski course in A-1 condition and all that is needed is to build one small bridge and another fall of snow. The committee then says all lovers of skiing may enjoy themselves to their heart’s content- providing they are members of the club. The big rink will be ready and affording amusement to large crowds by Thanksgiving time. A great deal of work will be done this week while we are having this cold snap. Club members will have the use of the ski course and skating rink, but outsiders will be charged a due fee. The moral therefore is that now the club has raised its limit of members to 150 it will be the best and cheapest thing for you to join this very day. To join you may hand in your name to Albert Kobey or Will Sheehan each of whom will be glad to give you all the information regarding dues, etc. There are now 97 members in the club, 81 being men members and 16 women. This leaves only a chance for 53 more to join so you had better hurry.” The image above shows a man skiing, circa 1915. (Aspen Historical Society, Cooper Collection)
ASPEN, CO
Columbus Telegram

CFD provides safety tips for Thanksgiving, winter months

With the winter season and Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the City of Columbus wants to remind residents to stay safe for the upcoming holidays. Columbus Interim Fire Chief Kyle Lingenfelter said it’s imperative that residents stay vigilant when cooking for Thanksgiving. He said they should never leave the oven or stove unattended.
COLUMBUS, NE
newsdakota.com

Keep Safety Priority When Removing Snow this Winter

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – This winter when removing snow, it’s important to be safe while doing so. According to the National Safety Council, snow shoveling is responsible for thousands of injuries and as many as 100 deaths each year. Dr. Nick Schmidt is with Sanford Health in Jamestown. Dr. Schmidt...
JAMESTOWN, ND
WNCY

Winter Sports Enthusiasts Can’t Afford To Wait

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – It’s early November, and Zeller’s Ski and Sports in Green Bay appears to be fully stocked with skis and snowboards. But it might not stay that way for long. Retailers who sell winter sports equipment feel the impact of the global supply chain crisis. (WLUK...
GREEN BAY, WI
SPY

The Gap Cyber Sale Is Ridiculous, and It Ends Tonight! Get $17 Joggers, $25 Hoodies & $47 Puffer Coats

Table of Contents Gifts for Him… Gifts for Her… Gifts for Kids… Here in e-commerce world, we’re suffering from a bit of a Black Friday-Cyber Monday hangover. We’ve been sharing the season’s best deals non-stop since before Thanksgiving, but there’s one last sale we just have to mention: Gap’s Cyber Week sale lasts until midnight tonight, and until then you can save 60% or more. We’re talking $17 joggers, $25 hoodies and $47 puffer coats. The sale does exclude Yeezy items, but even the Gap’s most popular winter coats, sweaters, and athleisure is discounted for Cyber Week, and so this is the perfect opportunity to refresh...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS LA

Exclusive: Local Family Discovers Home Listed On Airbnb After Strangers Arrive, Saying They Rented It

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A local family was shocked when strangers showed up on their doorstep claiming that they had rented their home on Airbnb even though the homeowner had never listed it. The listing called the home a “modern masterpiece,” and the entire villa was up for rent for just $450 a night on Airbnb’s website. Jeff Branch owns the house, which is nestled up against the Santa Monica Mountains. He, his wife and children moved in four months ago. Earlier this month, the family went out of town, though they left a pet sitter to watch the house. “…and she text...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
TVShowsAce

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Drops Baby Weight, Looks Amazing

It has only been four months since Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird gave birth to her second child. Yet, the twenty-one-year-old is feeling herself and looking better than ever. In a Thanksgiving post, along with her husband and two kids, she showed off her post-partum body. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is glowing and looks amazing.
CELEBRITIES
sequoyahcountytimes.com

On Medicare Season

Life is seasonal. I appreciate spring, summer, fall and winter, each in its turn. I enjoy baseball season, football season and basketball season. The holiday seasons are priceless. Happy Thanksgiving! Merry Christmas! Season’s Greetings! These are all recurring and I find myself looking forward to them. On the frozen tundra of winter, I think of a sky full of fireworks. In the sizzling heat of a…
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Just Folks

Kay Ross of Muldrow may be 73 years old but she has so much energy and has to find a place for it, she says, laughing. Ross, a dance instructor for the Line Dance class held every Monday and Thursday at the Muldrow Cherokee Community Organization building located north of town, said she and the girls have a great time every time they get together. “It’s really more of an exercise group. Most of…
MULDROW, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs Is Snow-Covered And Ready To Welcome Skiers, Snowboarders

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — The start of ski season in the Laurel Highlands is just around the corner. With the hills now snow-covered, Seven Springs is opening up the slopes next weekend. They have been making new snow for the past week thanks to chillier temperatures. They are starting the season with a really solid base on the first part of the mountain that will be opening. OPENING DAY: DEC. 4https://t.co/76HbQ32OCS pic.twitter.com/aE7UOeXJC4 — Seven Springs (@7SpringsPA) November 30, 2021 Favorite slopes and trails like Wagner, Fawn Lane and Phillips Run will be opening. Others like Arctic Blast, Santa’s Beard and Upper Lost Boy will open without park features. Lifts like Cortina, Polar Bear and North Face will open too. However, the new Avalanche chairlift, which is supposed to get you uphill in four minutes, will not be opening this weekend. Anticipate a few COVID-19 protocols as well. The slopes will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The lifts open at 8 a.m. for passholders and 9 a.m. for others. Hidden Valley and Laurel Mountain are planning to open up later in December.
SPORTS
SPY

The Best Ski and Snowboard Locks for the 2021-22 Season

After a great day on the mountain, you may need to leave your beloved snowboard unattended while you grab food inside. This is when the best ski locks and snowboard locks come in handy. Instead of trying to be sneaky by separating your skis or placing your board in a hiding spot, take the pressure off with a lock. That way you can put your heavy boots up and relax while you enjoy a quick coffee or sandwich. So what makes the best type of lock? Most ski locks have a thin cable that threads through your bindings to tie them...
SPORTS
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Vian Lions Christmas Parade of Lights is Dec. 2

The Vian Lions Club 43rd annual Christmas Parade of Lights will be held Thursday, Dec. 2. This year’s theme is Hometown Heroes. Line up will start at 5:30 p.m., judging will be at 5:45 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m. Santa Claus will be at this year’s event to talk to all the good boys and girls in the community, following the parade in the downtown gazebo. Categories for floats include…
CELEBRATIONS
sequoyahcountytimes.com

All natural beef

It’s true that my steer is allnatural I’ve dispensed with all vaccines and drugs Not one pesticide is poured on his hide He’d be lonesome without all the bugs! The lice are his own peanut gallery The ticks and the heel flies too. He scratches all day while they nibble away But it does give him something to do. I’ve no use for antibiotics. For those drenches and potions and pills. He’s…
AGRICULTURE
sequoyahcountytimes.com

RCC looking for entrants for Roland Christmas Parade

This year’s Roland Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Roland Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 12 noon. Staging will start at 9:30 a.m. at Roland High School where the parade will then proceed south on Roland Road, ending at Roland Hills Shopping Center. The Chamber is currently looking for parade entries. Parade entries can be businesses, teams, bands, or any…
ROLAND, OK
CBS LA

Skiers Rejoice: Bear Mountain, Snow Summit To Open Thursday

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) – Two of the most popular ski areas in Southern California will kick off their ski seasons this week. A snowmaking machine at Big Bear Mountain Resort. Nov. 26, 2021. (Credit: Lee Stockwell/ BBMR) Big Bear Mountain Resort announced Monday that both its Bear Mountain and Snow Summit will open to season pass holders on Thursday, and the general public Friday. The resort said in a news release that the opening date, Dec. 2, is “about on average” for when it typically opens. Due to the uncommonly warm weather that has descended on the state over the past few weeks, several resorts in the Sierra Nevada Mountains in Northern California have been forced to postpone their opening dates. The Sugar Bowl, Heavenly and Northstar resorts in and around Lake Tahoe have all delayed their openings, as has the Kirkwood Mountain Resort. RELATED: Big Bear Lake’s Snow Play Opens For 2021-2022 Winter Season
LIFESTYLE

