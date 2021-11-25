One professional license issued in Pekin during October 2021

Oxford, Michigan (CNN) — The timeline of events leading up to a deadly high school shooting Tuesday in Michigan reveals there were concerns about the teen suspect's behavior before the tragedy that left four dead and seven injured. The day before Ethan Crumbley, 15, allegedly opened fire on his classmates...
BENGALURU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - India reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday but the government said it had no immediate plan to authorise booster vaccine shots despite demands from lawmakers in parliament. The health ministry said two male patients with the new COVID-19 variant,...
Washington — The future of abortion rights faced its most consequential test in nearly 30 years Wednesday when the Supreme Court convened to hear a high-stakes showdown taking aim at early five decades of precedent, with the conservative justices appearing inclined to let stand a Mississippi law at the heart of the case and pave the way for states to impose more stringent limits on abortion.
Oxford, Michigan (CNN) — Ethan Crumbley, who is accused of killing four fellow students at a Michigan high school, will be tried as an adult and faces murder, assault and weapons charges. He will also face one count of terrorism causing death, a rare charge for a school shooting. The...
The prospect of a government shutdown grew on Wednesday as a small group of conservative Republicans demanded a vote to defund President Biden ’s vaccine mandate in exchange for letting a stopgap funding measure pass by Friday’s deadline. Republicans fear that Senate conservatives led by Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and...
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to kick off a more urgent campaign for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots Thursday as he unveils his winter plans for combating the coronavirus and its omicron variant with enhanced availability of shots and vaccines but without major new restrictions. The...
London — A British court dismissed an appeal on Thursday by a newspaper publisher seeking to overturn a previous ruling that found the Mail on Sunday had breached the Duchess of Sussex's privacy by publishing portions of a letter she sent to her father. Britain's Court of Appeal upheld the earlier High Court decision, handed down in February, that the Mail had in fact breached Meghan's privacy in a way that was "manifestly excessive and hence unlawful."
Comments / 0