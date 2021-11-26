25 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
- iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) rose 56.9% to $16.00 in pre-market trading. The company recently announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes, and testing validity among multiple population segments.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 29.6% to $6.98 in pre-market trading. Covid-related stocks surged on reports of new, heavily-mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta variant.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) rose 18.1% to $58.93 in pre-market trading. Valneva recently signed an Advance Purchase Agreement (APA) with the European Commission (EC) to supply up to 60 million doses of its inactivated COVID-19 vaccine candidate VLA2001, over two years.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) rose 16.9% to $0.8210 in pre-market trading. BIMI recently priced its private placement for $7.8 million in proceeds.
- Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd (NYSE: APT) shares rose 15.2% to $5.90 in pre-market trading. Covid-related stocks surged on reports of new, heavily-mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta variant.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 11.4% to $13.31 in pre-market trading. Aptevo Therapeutics recently announced a clinical update for its Phase 1b Expansion trial evaluating APVO436 in the treatment of AML. Preliminary data observed to date includes one complete remission.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) rose 10.9% to $7.87 in pre-market trading. Covid-related stocks surged on reports of new, heavily-mutated strain, feared to be more infectious than Delta variant.
- Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE: NLS) rose 9.9% to $7.81 in pre-market trading.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) rose 9.7% to $9.30 in pre-market trading.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 9.7% to $0.73 in pre-market trading.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) rose 9.5% to $4.25 in pre-market trading. GeoVax recently highlighted presentation of COVID-19 vaccine data at Vaccine World Asia Congress.
- Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) shares rose 9.4% to $227.88 in pre-market trading amid concerns of a new COVID variant found in South Africa, which has lifted remote work and virtual communication stocks.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) rose 9.1% to $14.49 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
Losers
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) fell 15.1% to $2.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has issued clinical hold on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial of SEL-302 due to CMC related questions.
- Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) fell 14.9% to $1.60 in pre-market trading. Oncolytics Biotech will present Phase 2 triple-negative breast cancer trial update at 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium Dec. 9.
- RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE) shares fell 14.4% to $1.31 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE: CPE) fell 12.2% to $54.18 in pre-market trading after jumping around 6% on Wednesday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) fell 12.1% to $0.4130 in pre-market trading. Biolase shares gained 12% on Wednesday after the company announced Nasdaq granted its request for a 180-day extension to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 11.1% to $2.87 in pre-market trading. Mechel recently reported Q3 sales of 102.9 billion Rubles.
- Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 11% to $16.54 in pre-market trading after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.
- Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV) shares fell 11% to $11.02 in pre-market trading after surging 7% on Wednesday.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) shares fell 10% to $2.33 in pre-market trading following a 7% gain on Wednesday.
- Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) fell 9.8% to $70.55 in pre-market trading after a new COVID variant was discovered in South Africa, which has clouded travel outlook.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) fell 8.2% to $6.51 in pre-market trading. Gracell Biotechnologies recently reported members of its senior management team intend to use personal funds to buy up to $2 million in company ADSs in the open market over the next 3 months.
- NOV Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares fell 7.4% to $11.91 in pre-market trading. NOV, last week, said it reinstated regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share.
