The executives of the Chinese technology company Didi Global received a request “that cannot be refused”, citing the famous phrase from The Godfather. The Technological Supervisory Authority of the People’s Republic has in fact asked the leaders of the big tech – the largest company in the world of passenger transport services – to develop a plan for the delisting from US stock exchanges: according to Bloomberg reports, this is an unprecedented demand that rekindles fears about Beijing’s tightening of control over its gigantic tech industry.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO