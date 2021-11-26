Senior Moments

Stars of Gate City #57 is seeking donations to help make Christmas a little brighter for residents in a nursing home during the holidays. The group is in need of socks, nightgowns and pajamas. The items will be gifted to 60 women and 25 men residing in a local nursing home. All size nightgowns and/or pajamas appreciated. To make a donation, please drop off at The Orange Leader at 1008 Green Ave. in Orange. Deadline is Dec. 6, 2021.
The Frazee-Vergas VFW hosted a Veteran’s Day ceremony in Frazee on Thursday, Nov. 11. Members of the local chapter participated in the event. Residents watched the event on Main Avenue. After the ceremony, the veterans and their families were invited into the VFW for lunch.
The Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick absolutely loves seeing the world through her brother’s eyes. McCormick played Marcia Brady on The Brady Bunch, which aired from 1969 through 1974. Now, she’s taken to posting some lovely vacation photos. This time, she’s with her brother. “I LOVE seeing the world through...
Life is seasonal. I appreciate spring, summer, fall and winter, each in its turn. I enjoy baseball season, football season and basketball season. The holiday seasons are priceless. Happy Thanksgiving! Merry Christmas! Season’s Greetings! These are all recurring and I find myself looking forward to them. On the frozen tundra of winter, I think of a sky full of fireworks. In the sizzling heat of a…
Kay Ross of Muldrow may be 73 years old but she has so much energy and has to find a place for it, she says, laughing. Ross, a dance instructor for the Line Dance class held every Monday and Thursday at the Muldrow Cherokee Community Organization building located north of town, said she and the girls have a great time every time they get together. “It’s really more of an exercise group. Most of…
This year’s Roland Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Roland Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 12 noon. Staging will start at 9:30 a.m. at Roland High School where the parade will then proceed south on Roland Road, ending at Roland Hills Shopping Center. The Chamber is currently looking for parade entries. Parade entries can be businesses, teams, bands, or any…
“November at its best — with a sort of delightful menace in the air.” — Anne Bosworth Greene. November brings with it more time with family, friends and loved ones. It expresses the things we are thankful for and sparks feelings of gratitude. It not only generates kindness and love for those around us, but also ignites a calmness and peace that is penetrated from deep within.
Jeremiah Williams ‘23 has always been a talker. Born in New Orleans and raised in the suburbs of Houston, Jeremiah has honed his skills as a public speaker right here in New York City, where he’s studying political science and communication studies. “I realized at a young age that I was speaking up about things, challenging teachers when something didn’t make sense,” he recalls. “And that a lot of people weren’t comfortable or able to do that.”
Senior citizens often don’t communicate their feelings or know the effects of loneliness. It can contribute immensely to dementia, heart disease, and other ailments. How you should approach the subject as we near Thanksgiving with our relatives.
