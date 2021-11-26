Senior Moments

Kay Ross of Muldrow may be 73 years old but she has so much energy and has to find a place for it, she says, laughing. Ross, a dance instructor for the Line Dance class held every Monday and Thursday at the Muldrow Cherokee Community Organization building located north of town, said she and the girls have a great time every time they get together. “It’s really more of an exercise group. Most of…

MULDROW, OK ・ 5 DAYS AGO