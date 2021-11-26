On Medicare Season

Kay Ross of Muldrow may be 73 years old but she has so much energy and has to find a place for it, she says, laughing. Ross, a dance instructor for the Line Dance class held every Monday and Thursday at the Muldrow Cherokee Community Organization building located north of town, said she and the girls have a great time every time they get together. “It’s really more of an exercise group. Most of…
Nov. 17, 2021 Hey Seniors, A quick note to inform you we are scheduled to re-open the nutrition center. The tentative date is Dec. 1. We will miss gathering for Thanksgiving but hopefully we can plan a Merry Christmas together. Sure hope to be with everyone soon. JoeAnn Waters Senior Council Secretary.
Forty-one years ago this week I was a kindergartener at Riverside School in Vinita, Oklahoma, celebrating Thanksgiving. I could choose to make a “pilgrim” or an “Indian” costume, per my wellmeaning teacher. I chose the Indian costume, which I made out of a paper sack. Then we ate and recited why we were thankful. My parents assured me later that day that I didn’t need a costume to be Cherokee…
I always count my blessings but this season it has taken on new meaning with the second year of the COVID pandemic in the world. Friends of ours have still suffered with outbreaks of the disease. Having spent the Thanksgiving holiday hunkered down with the wife and extended family members at our Sandhills Farm, I escaped to have an occasional sit in a deer blind and think about all that’s…
If you are going to be outside in the cold, dress in layers. This will keep you warmer than one big heavy coat or snowsuit. Also, you can take off a top layer if you are exercising enough to grow warm. Layer with: • warm socks. Wear several pairs, especially if you are on the ice; • thermal, or long, underwear; • regular warm clothes such as jeans, sweatpants, long-sleeved warm shirts,…
Circumstances can shake our plans off track and we have to make adjustments. Later, we may realize the adjustment was the best thing that could have happened. To see with the spirit is always desirable. Few things happen by chance, though it may appear that we are lucky or unlucky. Actually, luck is just a word. Crossing our fingers to make something happen is simply a play on words. Sometimes…
Gore’s Bliss places 17th at Elite Meet Gore senior Ty Bliss placed 17th in the 17-18 age division on Saturday at the Cross Country Coaches National Youth Championships in Paris, Ky. Bliss, who ran with the Jenks America Track Club, registered a time of 17:33.67 in the 5,000-meter race. The top 25 runners in each age group received a medal. Bliss finished second in the Class 2A boys’ state…
The Vian Lions Club 43rd annual Christmas Parade of Lights will be held Thursday, Dec. 2. This year’s theme is Hometown Heroes. Line up will start at 5:30 p.m., judging will be at 5:45 p.m. and the parade will start at 6 p.m. Santa Claus will be at this year’s event to talk to all the good boys and girls in the community, following the parade in the downtown gazebo. Categories for floats include…
This year’s Roland Christmas Parade, sponsored by the Roland Chamber of Commerce, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, beginning at 12 noon. Staging will start at 9:30 a.m. at Roland High School where the parade will then proceed south on Roland Road, ending at Roland Hills Shopping Center. The Chamber is currently looking for parade entries. Parade entries can be businesses, teams, bands, or any…
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These are things going on in, and around Memphis for some holiday cheer, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development announced in a press release. Christmas at Graceland (Nov. 18 – Jan. 9) – Memphis. Elvis Presley’s mansion is transformed into a winter wonderland beginning in mid-November. The...
