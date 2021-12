After months of delay and red tape compliance, the first Tesla Gigafactory in Europe may begin Model Y production in a matter of days. The Brandenburg State Environment Office will reportedly be signing off on the Berlin Gigafactory opening, allowing up to 30,000 units to be built there in the first half of 2022. That's in addition to the large capacity for Tesla 4680 battery cells production, for which CEO Elon Musk just declined a billion worth of EU subsidies.

