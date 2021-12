Sledgehammer Games has been forced to bring the Secrets of the Pacific event in Call of Duty: Vanguard to a sudden stop because it is causing crashes across all platforms. Like The Haunting and ‘80s Action Heroes, Vanguard and Warzone players have been tasked with the completion of challenges, however, this time they are to “uncover more about the mysterious Caldera map.” The community will bid adieu to Verdansk (for real this time) in favour of the themed map, and this one has over 200 points of interest across the tropical and volcanic environments. Naturally, players want to get to grips with the new digs but the event itself is proving problematic.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO