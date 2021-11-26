Between the Covers: The Sentence

I can still recall the feeling I went through when I first read The Outsiders by S.E Hinton in seventh grade. It was the middle of May when my teachers passed the novel out to my class and started going over the general synopsis of the story. By the second chapter I became completely engrossed in the story, the characters, and especially the problem: gang violence. Living in a quiet, mostly harmless town, I had never read about the dangers around inner-city violence. As a 12 year old middle school student, I only knew what I had personally experienced and everything around me. Reading about something much more serious and violent broadened my view of what other people were going through. It gave me a perspective of lives that are so different from my own.

HOLLIS, NH ・ 13 DAYS AGO