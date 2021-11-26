ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grumpy new man

Shelbyville News
 5 days ago

I’m about to turn 75. I’ve always wanted to be a grumpy old man. Over the years, I thought I had made a lot of headway in this area, especially in the getting older part, which is easy. I also found myself getting progressively grumpier, as well. Or so I...

www.shelbynews.com

Shelbyville News

'Leftover' memories are precious

I’m sitting here still eating turkey three days after Thanksgiving and thinking: Leftovers are food nostalgia. By enjoying the dishes again, we can trigger memories of the holiday just experienced, savoring the good moments and ignoring the bad. We can focus on recalling the easy companionship of friends and family without reliving the anxiety of complicated preparations, the worry over who might be tardy or absent, the horror of being lectured about politics by people we see only once a year.
Mashed

McDonald's Employees Wish You'd Stop Doing This In The Drive-Thru

There's something about McDonald's that many of us just can't resist. There are the crispy fries, delicious sandwiches and burgers, and dreamy ice cream concoctions (although we probably should be staying away from those, considering we've been warned time and again about how often those ice cream machines break), to name a few. As much as we all love a good, simple drive-thru order of a burger and fries, there's a lot more going on in a run-of-the-mill McDonald's restaurant than we often realize.
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
TVShowsAce

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird Drops Baby Weight, Looks Amazing

It has only been four months since Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird gave birth to her second child. Yet, the twenty-one-year-old is feeling herself and looking better than ever. In a Thanksgiving post, along with her husband and two kids, she showed off her post-partum body. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star is glowing and looks amazing.
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Gives Her B&B A Makeover

Aside from her daughter, Mariah, Sister Wives star Meri Brown’s biggest accomplishment is her bed and breakfast. Lizzie’s Heritage Inn was a dream come true for her. She did it on her own and it was a major accomplishment, even maintaining the business during COVID. Now, Meri is giving the B & B a makeover and she cannot wait to showcase it.
Shelbyville News

Advent begins with Hope

With Thanksgiving now over, our focus turns to Christmas. Signs of the impending holiday are everywhere in terms of decorations, store displays and television programming. The church is also getting ready for Christmas with the annual season of Advent. Advent is a four-week period designed to prepare us for the...
WTNH

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
Upworthy

Mom of trans 5-year-old shares her unexpected parenthood story: 'Exactly who he was meant to be'

A young mom is sharing her experience of raising a trans five-year-old in the hopes of spreading awareness among other parents who might be scared to let their children be their truest selves. Speaking to Asbury Park Press, Emily Torrisi of Howell, New Jersey, explained that the kindergartener was assigned female at birth but identifies as male—something she and her husband, Alfio Torrisi, realized was completely natural after watching him develop over the last few years. While he loved playing with toy trucks as a one-year-old, by age two, EJ "started picking out boys' clothes." By the time he'd turned four years old, the youngster was telling sisters Saige and Cecelia, "I'm your brother."
Shelbyville News

WALDRON BAKE SALE

We would love to see you come out and check out all our goodies! There will be a variety of Cookies, Muffins, Brownies, Pumpkin Rolls and so much more. After you've checked out all these delicious treats go check out Waldron Take Out. They are Ready to Serve!. Call: 463.218.0604...
