I have a friend on Facebook who decorated their house for Christmas the day after Halloween. THE DAY AFTER HALLOWEEN! I can only imagine how his neighbors felt about it. I don’t live in the same state as this person, and I have mixed feelings about it, ranging from mild annoyance to extending some understanding. For most people, last Christmas was socially distant and different, and 2021 has not been an altogether normal year either. It’s understandable why someone might want to embrace some holiday cheer sooner than Dec. 1 or the day after Thanksgiving. If it costs nothing for me to mind my own business, why should I care about when someone else decorates for the holidays? What does it matter if the Christmas celebration begins early this year?

CELEBRATIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO