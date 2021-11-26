ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iSpecimen (ISPC) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 65% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of iSpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) increased by over 65% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at...

Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock: $150 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) have received a price target of $150 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) have received a price target of $150 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Dollar Tree to “Neutral” from “Buy” while increasing the price target from $116.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Vir Biotechnology (VIR) Stock: $200 Price Target From H.C. Wainwright

The shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have received a price target of $200 from H.C. Wainwright. These are the details. The shares of Vir Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: VIR) have received a price target of $200 from H.C. Wainwright. And H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio increased the price target from $135 while reiterating a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Annexon (ANNX) Stock: $40 Price Target From H.C. Wainwright

The shares of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) have received a $40 price target from H.C. Wainwright. These are the details. The shares of Annexon Inc (NASDAQ: ANNX) have received a $40 price target from H.C. Wainwright. And H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein initiated coverage of Annexon with a “Buy” rating.
Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Seres Therapeutics announcing today that the first patient has been enrolled in the SER-155 Phase 1b study. SER-155 is an investigational, oral, cultivated microbiome therapeutic.
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock: $170 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) have received a price target of $170 from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) have received a price target of $170 from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley Billy Kovanis is maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the company shares.
PetIQ (PETQ) Stock: $30 Price Target From Benchmark

The shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) have received a price target of $30 from Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) have received a price target of $30 from Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst John Lawrence initiated coverage of PetIQ with a “Buy” rating. Lawrence...
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: LCTX) increased by 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: LCTX) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs – increased by 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Lineage Cell Therapeutics announcing today that restoration of retinal tissue was observed in a fourth patient enrolled in the Company’s Phase 1/2a clinical study of its lead product candidate OpRegen.
SCworx (WORX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. There are no direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
Longeveron (LGVN) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Dropped Today

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions – fell by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Longeveron announcing that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $20.5 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a private placement.
Xpeng (XPEV) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s delivery results for November 2021. Xpeng said it reached their...
NIO (NIO) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to NIO’s November 2021 delivery results. NIO had delivered 10,878 vehicles in November...
iBio (IBIO) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of iBio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) increased by 29.15% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of iBio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) – a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming Manufacturing System – increased by 29.15% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to iBio announcing an update for its lead COVID-19 vaccine program IBIO-202 in light of the emergence of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of SARS-CoV-2.
