It’s the third week of November, and you know what that means. Turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, stuffing are all on the table. Did I mention the stuffing? Of course, for those with heavy wallets, it’s also the week of sales and bargains, which happens every year. And this year will prove no different. Among the TVs and blenders, game sales are coming in hot. The Epic Games Store has begun its Black Friday 2021 celebrations, bringing sales on hundred of games and even some that have been recently released, such as Darkest Dungeon II.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO