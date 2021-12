The number of mortgage approvals made to home-buyers slumped to a 16-month low in October as the stamp duty holiday ended, Bank of England figures show.Some 67,199 home loans for house purchase got the green light – marking the lowest total since 40,475 approvals were recorded in June 2020.The stamp duty holiday in England and Northern Ireland ended completely in October, after being tapered in July. Home-buyers had rushed to make the most of the discounts on the tax, causing housing market activity to bunch up earlier in the year.Despite the dip, the Bank said October’s figure was still close...

