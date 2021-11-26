Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) fell by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) fell by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Fennec Pharmaceuticals announcing that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) on November 29, 2021, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021, regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥ 1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.

INDUSTRY ・ 22 HOURS AGO