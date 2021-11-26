ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) increased by over 55% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Allied Healthcare Products Inc (NASDAQ: AHPI) increased by over 55% pre-market today. There are not any direct news reports from the company so it appears there...

Pfizer (PFE) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) increased by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Pfizer and BioNTech being expected to request the Food and Drug Administration to authorize a booster shot for 16- and 17-year olds. The FDA could grant approval as early as next week.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) fell by over 8% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FENC) fell by over 8% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to Fennec Pharmaceuticals announcing that it received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) on November 29, 2021, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), after the PDUFA target action date of November 27, 2021, regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for PEDMARK (a unique formulation of sodium thiosulfate), for intravenous administration for the prevention of ototoxicity associated with cisplatin chemotherapy in pediatric patients ≥ 1 month to 18 years of age with localized, non-metastatic, solid tumors.
Avis Budget (CAR) Stock: $170 Price Target From Morgan Stanley

The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) have received a price target of $170 from Morgan Stanley. These are the details. The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR) have received a price target of $170 from Morgan Stanley. And Morgan Stanley Billy Kovanis is maintaining an “Underweight” rating on the company shares.
Caribou Biosciences (CRBU) Stock: $28 Price Target From H.C. Wainwright

The shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) have received a $28 price target from H.C. Wainwright. These are the details. The shares of Caribou Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CRBU) have received a $28 price target from H.C. Wainwright. And H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns initiated coverage of Caribou Biosciences with a “Buy” rating and $28 price target.
Dollar Tree (DLTR) Stock: $150 Price Target From Goldman Sachs

The shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) have received a price target of $150 from Goldman Sachs. These are the details. The shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) have received a price target of $150 from Goldman Sachs. And Goldman Sachs analyst Kate McShane downgraded Dollar Tree to “Neutral” from “Buy” while increasing the price target from $116.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: LCTX) increased by 13% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: LCTX) – a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic cell therapies for unmet medical needs – increased by 13% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Lineage Cell Therapeutics announcing today that restoration of retinal tissue was observed in a fourth patient enrolled in the Company’s Phase 1/2a clinical study of its lead product candidate OpRegen.
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Stock: $14 Price Target From Cantor Fitzgerald

The shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) have received a $14 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald. These are the details. The shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE: ACHR) have received a $14 price target from Cantor Fitzgerald. And Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard initiated coverage of Archer Aviation with an “Overweight” rating.
AT&T (T) Stock: Why The Price Fell Today

The stock price of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) fell by over 3% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding negatively to a bearish research report. After AT&T Communications CEO...
AutoZone (AZO) Stock: $2,050 Price Target From Wells Fargo

The shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) have received a price target of $2,050 from Wells Fargo. These are the details. The shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) have received a price target of $2,050 from Wells Fargo. And Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem increased the price target from $1,825 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating on the shares.
DocGo (DCGO) Stock: $22 Price Target From Northland

The shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) have received a price target of $22 from Northland. These are the details. The shares of DocGo Inc (NASDAQ: DCGO) have received a price target of $22 from Northland. And Northland analyst Michael Latimore raised the price target from $16 while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on the shares.
PetIQ (PETQ) Stock: $30 Price Target From Benchmark

The shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) have received a price target of $30 from Benchmark. These are the details. The shares of PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ: PETQ) have received a price target of $30 from Benchmark. And Benchmark analyst John Lawrence initiated coverage of PetIQ with a “Buy” rating. Lawrence...
Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MCRB) increased by over 20% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Seres Therapeutics announcing today that the first patient has been enrolled in the SER-155 Phase 1b study. SER-155 is an investigational, oral, cultivated microbiome therapeutic.
Longeveron (LGVN) Stock: Why The Price Substantially Dropped Today

The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) fell by over 15% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Longeveron Inc (NASDAQ: LGVN) – a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions – fell by over 15% pre-market today. Investors are responding negatively to Longeveron announcing that it entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain institutional investors to purchase approximately $20.5 million worth of its common stock and warrants in a private placement.
SCworx (WORX) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of SCworx Corp (NASDAQ: WORX) increased by over 35% pre-market today. There are no direct news reports from the company so it appears there are external factors at play.
Xpeng (XPEV) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 4% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV) increased by over 4% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s delivery results for November 2021. Xpeng said it reached their...
NIO (NIO) Stock: Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 3% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) increased by over 3% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to NIO’s November 2021 delivery results. NIO had delivered 10,878 vehicles in November...
Molecular Data (MKD) Stock: Why The Price Surged Today

The stock price of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) increased by over 20% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ: MKD) increased by over 20% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to Molecular Data has announcing a joint venture (JV) with GY Energy Tech (a company funded by several PRC Energy SOEs).
iBio (IBIO) Stock: Why The Price Surged

The stock price of iBio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) increased by 29.15% in the most recent trading session. This is why it happened. The stock price of iBio Inc (NYSEAMERICAN: IBIO) – a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable FastPharming Manufacturing System – increased by 29.15% in the most recent trading session. Investors are responding positively to iBio announcing an update for its lead COVID-19 vaccine program IBIO-202 in light of the emergence of the Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant of SARS-CoV-2.
Li Auto (LI) Stock: Why The Price Jumped Today

The stock price of Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) increased by over 6% pre-market today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Li Auto Inc. (Nasdaq: LI) increased by over 6% pre-market today. Investors are responding positively to the company’s November 2021 delivery update. The company announced it...
