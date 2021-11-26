India’s Serum Institute resumes Covishield vaccine exports under COVAX facility

The Covishield vaccine was effective against coronavirus infections when the pandemic, driven by the delta variant, was at its peak in India, according to a recent study published in The Lancet journal. The study evaluated the effectiveness of Covishield against the delta variant, and was conducted between April and May this year, when India was recording up to 300,000 cases of Covid-19 a day.Covishield is the locally manufactured version of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine being used in the UK and other countries. It is made by the Serum Institute of India, and is the most used vaccine in the country....

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO