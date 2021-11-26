India, Russia and China worried by Afghanistan humanitarian situation

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
"The world will decide who is doing nuclear madness," China's embassy spokesperson told Newsweek. "By smearing China and playing the trick of thief crying 'stop thief,' the US can only amuse itself and deceive the world."
China last week fined Taiwan's Far Eastern Group a total of $74.4 million for a series of infractions. Beijing said Taiwanese firms could not expect to operate in China and support the island's independence. Taiwan Premier Su Tseng-chang said China was "always rude and unreasonable, and does not understand democracy,...
When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters. “Our...
The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
The Peoples Republic of China increases Chinese hypersonic missiles to deter the US and its allies in the Indo-Pacific. As these deterrents go, these weapons could turn the tide in Beijing's favor. But the mainland government said they would not use nukes first and wanted assurance from Washington if they...
Beijing [China], November 26 (ANI): India, China and Russia- the RIC Grouping-- showcase genuine multilateralism in the context of world relations, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, Yi said, "China will work with Russia and India acting in the spirit of openness,...
The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
US warship stokes tensions in the Taiwan Strait with China, calling it another of President Joe Biden's attempts to posture in the Indo-Pacific. The US proclaimed it would defend Taiwan if the PLA attacks only ramped up the powder keg more. The USS Milius passed the narrow Taiwan Strait that...
MOSCOW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Russia's ambassador to the United States said that 27 more Russian diplomats and their families were expelled from the United States and would leave on Jan. 30. "Our diplomats are being expelled...A large group of my comrades, 27 people with families, will leave us on...
TAIPEI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Japan and the United States could not stand by if China attacked Taiwan, and Beijing needs to understand this, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday. Tensions over Chinese-claimed Taiwan have risen as President Xi Jinping seeks to assert his country's sovereignty claims...
TAIPEI (Reuters) – China’s military carried out “combat readiness” patrols in the direction of the Taiwan Strait on Friday as a U.S. Congressional delegation made a surprise visit to Taipei, offering strong support to the Chinese-claimed, democratically governed island. The five members of the U.S. House of Representatives arrived in...
Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces an economic crisis following its takeover of the landlocked country in August this year. The Afghan economy has gone from bad to worse and could lead to total collapse, reports the Asia Times. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its...
Israel has shared intelligence over the past two weeks with the U.S. and several European allies suggesting that Iran is taking technical steps to prepare to enrich uranium to 90% purity — the level needed to produce a nuclear weapon, two U.S. sources briefed on the issue tell me. Why...
