ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

India, Russia and China worried by Afghanistan humanitarian situation

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 5 days ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – The foreign ministers of India, Russia and China said...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
creators.com

Part Two: Consequences of America Losing a War to China

In July Japan's Vice Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama told the Hudson Institute that China and Russia could launch a surprise "Pearl Harbor-style attack" in the Pacific. The Washington Examiner and Reuters quoted Nakayama as insisting the U.S. and Japan must demonstrate the will to deter both China and Russia because "they are doing their (military) exercises together." They conduct exercises from "Honolulu to Japan," which means America's "protection line is going ... backwards ..."
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Smuggling#Reuters
Washington Post

Space Force General: China and Russia attacking U.S. space assets ‘every day’

When Russia blows up a satellite in space with a missile (as it did this month), or when China tests a new hypersonic missile (as it did last month), the ongoing arms race in space leaps into the news. But in between these “Sputnik”-like moments, outside the public’s view, the United States and its adversaries are battling in space every day.
MILITARY
New York Post

Taiwan defense minister says island can counter China’s military

Taiwan’s defense minister said Monday that the island nation’s armed forces have the capability to respond to aggression from China’s military amid heightened tensions between the two countries. ​”Their intention is to slowly exhaust, to let you know that we have this power,” Defen​se Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng told reporters​. “Our...
POLITICS
New York Post

Top general warns China could soon spring surprise nuclear strike on US

The second-ranking general in the US military has sounded the alarm about China’s weapons development — warning that Beijing may soon have the capability to launch a surprise nuclear strike against America. “They look like a first-use weapon,” Gen. John Hyten, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Country
China
milwaukeesun.com

Experts: China May Attempt to Use North Korea to Counter US

WASHINGTON - Experts believe Beijing may come to see North Korea as leverage for challenging Washington's position on multiple issues, including the U.S. goal to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. 'In light of the great power competition, China sees North Korea as leverage more than ever,' said Yun Sun, director of...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

China is ready for a full-scale invasion of Taiwan and has added missiles and amphibious boats to strengthen assault: Congress' dire warning after US said they'd step in if Beijing attacked island

The Chinese military is now at or near the capability to invade Taiwan, according to a congressional report. 'The PLA [People's Liberation Army] has already achieved the capabilities needed to conduct an air and naval blockade, cyberattacks, and missile strikes against Taiwan,' according to a report from the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, a congressionally-appointed agency designated to provide national security and economic advice to Congress and the president.
FOREIGN POLICY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces economic crisis

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 28 (ANI): Taliban rule in Afghanistan faces an economic crisis following its takeover of the landlocked country in August this year. The Afghan economy has gone from bad to worse and could lead to total collapse, reports the Asia Times. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy