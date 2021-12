The 2021 Focus Show is set to feature 141 pieces of art from students, which represents over 17 high schools and over 27 art teachers from Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan. This exhibition is one of the longest running and largest high school art shows in the region dating back to 1971. For the past 50 years, art teachers from districts throughout the region have been showing their support for students by submitting their artwork to the Focus Show, once known as “Expression”. Celebrating the passion that both students and teachers have for the visual arts, the Focus Show aims to continue the development of and urge the importance of art education.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO