On Tuesday evening, the gorgeous Victoria Beckham took to Instagram to share a video of herself on the way to Paris, rocking an extremely chic new outfit to mark the occasion. VB sported a stunning check suit which featured a longline coat, flares and the star also added a pair of sky-high high heels into the mix. She posed in her signature leg up mode and wrote: "I’m going on tour in my way! #VBPose in Paris."

