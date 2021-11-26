Water main break soaks multiple Ferguson streets early Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A water main break soaked the streets in Ferguson overnight. Crews got the call at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.
That leak was on North Florissant Road. It sent water rushing down Airport Road causing slick conditions.
Workers from Missouri American Water came in to fix the leak.
