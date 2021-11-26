ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferguson, MO

Water main break soaks multiple Ferguson streets early Friday morning

By Jason Maxwell
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sBJb4_0d7EjNkE00

ST. LOUIS – A water main break soaked the streets in Ferguson overnight. Crews got the call at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

That leak was on North Florissant Road. It sent water rushing down Airport Road causing slick conditions.

Trending story: A Missouri family’s outrageous con that ended with a 2015 murder

Workers from Missouri American Water came in to fix the leak.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX 2

EB 70 to NB 270 ramp blocked due to fatal crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A fatal crash happened Wednesday morning at about 5 a.m. on eastbound I-70 to northbound I-270. The crash involved a commercial vehicle. The entire ramp is still blocked as of 7:20 a.m. It is unknown at this time how long the ramp will be blocked. FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ferguson, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Florissant, MO
Ferguson, MO
Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
FOX2Now

Multi-vehicle crash on I-55 at Butler Hill

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An accident involving four vehicles slowed traffic on Interstate 55 in south St. Louis County. The accident took place Monday around 1:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the interstate at Butler Hill Road. This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Maxwell
FOX 2

Multiple car crash closes lanes on EB 40 at Winghaven in O’Fallon

O’FALLON, Mo. – A two-car crash occurred on eastbound 40 at Winghaven in O’Fallon, Missouri Monday morning. The crash happened at approximately 6:45 a.m. Lanes in that area are blocked off. All traffic is being forced off at Winghaven. Motorists are then able to loop around back onto 40. It is unknown at this time […]
O'FALLON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Missouri American Water#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX 2

9th annual Car Menorah Parade happening tonight in Chesterfield

ST. LOUIS – Tuesday is the second full day of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights, and it is also the 9th Annual Menorah Car Parade. 100 cars are expected to roll starting at 6:30 p.m. from Chesterfield Central Park. Everyone is invited to join the parade. Cars will receive Hanukkah decorations to look the part. Click here […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
FOX 2

Man found shot to death in north St. Louis Sunday

ST. LOUIS – The holiday weekend ended with a deadly shooting in north St. Louis. Police said a man was found shot to death at about 10 p.m. Sunday. He was found on North Euclid Avenue at Thekla Avenue. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy