How to Set Up Your Own Mini Reading Intensive

I don’t believe in unnecessary self-imposed pressure. This mentality has served me especially well through this ongoing pandemic, as I’ve been able to temper expectations with desires and motivation in ways that I would have otherwise beat myself up about. I don’t care about Goodreads reading goals, nor do I set an expectation for the kinds of books I’ll be reading in any given year. I don’t find myself rushing come December to meet a number or feeling upset when I notice the seasonal ups and downs in my book consumption. One of the big reasons, besides offloading pressure, is that I regularly audit my reading life, taking stock in what’s working, what’s not, and trends which emerge annually. I’m able through this process to better ferret out what books are going to be up my alley from the piles around my home, as well as discover what new places I’d like to work toward taking my reading life.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO