How to Set Up Your Own Mini Reading Intensive

By Laura Sackton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI didn’t finish college and I have no regrets. But because I am a total nerd, there is one thing I often miss: that first look at a fresh, crisp syllabus. I could not get enough syllabi in college. So much possibility! So many books, all neatly organized into themed lists,...

How To Audit Your Reading Life

I don’t believe in unnecessary self-imposed pressure. This mentality has served me especially well through this ongoing pandemic, as I’ve been able to temper expectations with desires and motivation in ways that I would have otherwise beat myself up about. I don’t care about Goodreads reading goals, nor do I set an expectation for the kinds of books I’ll be reading in any given year. I don’t find myself rushing come December to meet a number or feeling upset when I notice the seasonal ups and downs in my book consumption. One of the big reasons, besides offloading pressure, is that I regularly audit my reading life, taking stock in what’s working, what’s not, and trends which emerge annually. I’m able through this process to better ferret out what books are going to be up my alley from the piles around my home, as well as discover what new places I’d like to work toward taking my reading life.
Level Up Your Reading: Become a Literary Magazine Volunteer Reader

For avid readers, sometimes books can lose their appeal. You might get burned out or are unable to find the joy in keeping up with all the latest book releases. You could take a break in reading altogether, but there are other opportunities to level up your reading skills while putting your eye for detail to good use. One of those opportunities to become a literary magazine reader.
Quiz: Scroll Your TikTok For You Page and Get a Book Recommendation

Whether it’s lists of not-so-underrated book recommendations, POVs from inside your favorite books, or opinions about shelving that have you tearing out your hair, TikTok is full of bookish content. I, admittedly, spend too much time scrolling as a result. What used to be reading time on the bus or before bed has now turned into TikTok time. It’s a problem…but not one I’m doing anything to change. There’s nothing like Noodle’s bones/no bones or Berries and Cream TikTok to keep me coming back for more.
Formative Literary Moments: An Acknowledgements Page For My Bookish Life

It took me a while to call myself a writer. When people asked me what I did, I answered with the current job that paid the bills. I’m a bartender. I’m a bookseller. I’m a teacher. Then, finally, I’m a writer. Like many writers, I’m a reader first, and I’ve always known it: folded it up into my identity as my favorite hobby, toted a book along, and read myself into reading glasses and back again.
Fall 2021 New Releases In Translation

The mornings are crisp. The days are shorter. And the fall books are here! Autumn is always a busy time of year for books, with publishers releasing their big titles in the hope of capturing the interest of readers looking to settle in to the season with a good book or shopping for the holidays. But doesn’t this fall feel even more stacked with great new releases? I suspect a combination of factors — including shifting printer schedules because of the pandemic and publishers deciding not to publish their buzziest new books last fall because of the election — might have something to do with it, but regardless, I think it was always going to be a great season for new releases in translation.
This Is the Color Experts Say You Should Paint Your Kitchen In 2022

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. New year, new hue. If one of your resolutions for 2022 is to spruce up your space with a lick of paint, start thinking about it now so you can grab a great deal on all the essentials during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re a fan of the various shades of green we’ve seen in the color of the year reports, or something a little more “out there”, consider the top paint trends that are set to become huge hits in the new year ahead.
Changing Book Ratings: I Tried To Ignore That Review, But It Makes Some Really Good Points

If you have ever felt particularly attacked after reading a negative review concerning a book you love, welcome to the club. While it is pretty understandable that writers can see bad reviews as a personal attack – less acceptable, perhaps, to act on it, as liking things is so particular to each person’s taste – it is also true that the relationships we create with the books we read may get us a bit inflamed when someone starts dissing on one of our favourites. But have you ever had a review actually change your mind?
The Best Science Toys for Kids

As adults, it’s our job to foster curiosity and a love of science in the kids in our lives. And what better way to do this than through play? Toys allow children ample opportunity to learn all kinds of scientific lessons, from cause and effect, to how their bodies work, to lessons on the natural world around us, and what lies beyond us in the universe. But how do we choose from the myriad of science toys available? How do we know which ones are worth the cost, and which ones will actually help our kids develop their critical thinking so they can become better scientists?
Uncommonly Good Gifts for Readers from Uncommon Goods

Are you looking for a unique gift for a reader in your life or a gift that’ll bring you a little cheer now or down the road? One of my favorite sites to peruse for any kind of clever gift is Uncommon Goods, which is a real treasure trove of fun gifts for readers who seem like they have everything.
15 YA Fantasy Books That Feature Amazing Love Triangles

It does not matter what year it is, the people want what they want: YA fantasy books with love triangles! And I am no different. There is simply something undeniable about a character caught between two people and two worlds, unsure which side to choose. Sometimes the choice is political, physical, or simply magical. There are often situations in young adult fantasy when fate steps in and makes the choice for the character. But no matter what, there is no easier way to ignite the flames of a debate between readers than for an author to introduce a steamy love triangle into their story.
QUIZ: Can You Pronounce These Authors’ Names Correctly?

One of the stumbling blocks of working in a bookstore or author is pronouncing author names. There’s not enough time to research every book that comes in to make sure you’re pronouncing them correctly, so you have to pick and choose which to double check and which to cross your fingers you’re getting right.
Episode 95 Going About Their Hallmark Business

It’s our 2021 recommendation request show (part 2)! Jess and Trisha recommend books for readers looking for romance without sex on the page, progressive historical romance, and more!. Subscribe to the podcast via RSS, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher. To get even more romance recs and news, sign up for...
Quiz: Pick a Tea, Get a Book Recommendation

Looking for the perfect tea to pair with your latest read, or a thoughtful gift for the tea-loving bookworm in your life? Sips by makes discovering tea fun, personalized, and affordable. Explore 4 premium teas chosen just for you each month from 150+ global tea brands. Sips by searches for thousands of hidden tea gems from around the world and matches you with your new favorites based on your unique preferences. Take our tea quiz and get your first personalized Sips by box for 50% off with code BOOKISH.
What Makes a Good Food Memoir?

There is not much I remember of those first hazy, severely sleep-deprived first few weeks of parenthood, but I do remember the food. I remember eating lasagna one afternoon that a friend had made and brought over and just crying as I ate it because the act of feeding touched something primal in me. Eating the warmed-up lasagna fed more than just my belly. I remember the meals my grandmother would bring over and the takeout that she would insist on having me order extra of, “for the next few days.”
9 Middle Grade Modern Adaptations to Cozy Up With This Winter

Ana is a freshman at Harding-Pencroft Academy, a high school that graduates the worlds best marine scientists and underwater explorers. Ana's parents died while on a scientific expedition two years ago, and the only family's she's got left is her brother. Ana's freshman year culminates with the class's weekend trial at sea, the details of which have been kept secret. She only hopes she has what it'll take to succeed. All her worries are blown out of the water when, on the bus ride to the ship, Ana and her schoolmates witness a terrible tragedy that will change their lives.
Best Picture Books For Adults To Comfort & Delight In

Humans are visual creatures. Seventy percent of the total sensory receptors in our entire body lie in our eyes. We process beauty with ours eyes faster and with more intensity than we do with any other senses. This makes picture books an absolute treat! Picture books intertwine images and words to create a narrative. The images can be made with a wide range of materials, including but not limited to oil paints, watercolours, acrylics and pencil.
