Some states want to ensure that Americans who quit their jobs or who are fired over COVID-19 vaccine requirements in the workplace can collect unemployment. Thousands of workers across the U.S. have declined to comply with vaccine mandates, now the norm among many employers. According to a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll, 5% of unvaccinated workers say they have chosen to leave their jobs rather than accede to an employer's directive that they get inoculated.

HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO