For the past few weeks, coaches and players throughout the Eastern Shore have been preparing to return to the basketball court. The Northampton Yellow Jackets girls basketball team has been practicing for the past two weeks. “We have almost an entirely new squad this year,” said head coach Devin Allen. “Only three players are returning. They are seniors now, but were freshmen last time we played.”

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, VA ・ 13 DAYS AGO