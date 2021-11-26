Eagles' Nielsen celebrates Dakota Wesleyan signing

Multi-sport Arlington Eagle Barrett Nielsen made his pick for which one to continue on with during college. The senior runner, hooper, hurdler and pitcher celebrated his signing to the Dakota Wesleyan track and field team Tuesday at AHS. His new coach, Chris Aschemann, joined his current ones for the...
The 2021 Dakota Wesleyan volleyball team has already made its mark in the history books, winning its first ever NAIA Women’s Volleyball Championship match in the opening-round against Saint Xavier (Ill.). Now, as they approach their first opportunity to experience the tournament's pool play, the Tigers are not only focused,...
SPRING VALLEY — At first glance, Haleigh Christopher training her sister Jenna in softball might appear akin to Babe Ruth coaching Rickey Henderson. The two possess different talents and styles. Haleigh was a home run-hitting catcher at Spring Valley High School, the University of Charleston and Marshall University. Jenna is a slapping singles-hitting outfielder at Spring Valley. The duo has made it work and work well, however.
Hancock High School held its signing day last Friday and had nine student-athletes put pen to paper on their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level. Denise Ladner, Hancock County School District business administrator, said she doesn’t think she’s seen so many athletes sign...
For 45 minutes, the UH-Hilo women’s basketball team chased a taller Dakota Wesleyan squad up a hill, catching up then falling behind in the last minute. The Tigers defeated the Vulcans 72-70 in overtime on Tuesday before 200 fans, including 40 visitors from South Dakota, at Hilo Civic, where an interesting and entertaining back-and-forth thriller took place.
Dickinson High School multisport athlete Taya Hopfauf has committed to continue her softball career at the University of North Dakota following graduation. The high school senior said that she is excited to be on the verge of this new journey with a new team, while still possessing her positive and hard-working attitude.
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The University of Jamestown women’s basketball didn’t budge when trailing by 14 points in the second half and as a result, the Jimmies took down Dakota Wesleyan 78-75 in overtime. Jamestown trailed by eight points going into the halftime break after shooting just 24% in the...
Juliana Harwell, a Jacksonville High School senior, put the pen to a national letter of intent to continue her education and softball career at Oklahoma Wesleyan University (NAIA, Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference) during a Friday afternoon signing ceremony. The gathering was held at the Jacksonville Commons. “I am excited about...
Madeline Else is having a stellar season as a junior for the Dakota Wesleyan University team in her setter role. And one more win Saturday in the opening round of the NAIA national volleyball tournament will give the Holstein, Iowa native a special chance to play in front of her family, friends and previous coaches again.
Catalina Foothills held their signing celebration on Monday morning and some of the biggest names in Southern Arizona athletics signed including University of Arizona volleyball commit Lauren Rumel. NOTE: 1,237 career kills is No. 42 all-time for Arizona and second from Southern Arizona (Mia Sokolowski, Tucson: 1,514). NOTE: Flowers won...
SOUTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) – Whitko softball standout Guinny Garr made her college choice official on Friday afternoon as the senior signed to play at Kentucky Wesleyan. Last year as a junior Garr hit .444 with 2 home runs and 19 RBI for the Wildcats.
On Friday November 19 in the Concordia Lutheran High School Worship Conference Center, Senior standout swimmer, Katie McKay will sign her letter of intent to swim for Indiana Wesleyan in 2022. Katie, Captain of Concordia’s Girls Swim Team is a 3 time SAC All Conference Champion. In 2020 she led the Concordia girls team to win title of Girls SAC champions. Katie is an honor roll student, member of the National Honor Society, a peer ministry leader, a member of student council, a Bible study leader, member of HOSA Health Occupation Students of America, a swim lesson instructor at Nitro, she swims for Summit City Aquatics Club (SCA), and is a swim coach for Pocahontas Swim Team. Katie began swimming at the age of 7 at Pocahontas Swim Club and it has been her dream to swim in college. She is a former Wyneken Memorial Lutheran student (in Decatur). Katie plans to major in nursing at Indiana Wesleyan. She is the daughter of Bruce and Christina McKay of Fort Wayne.
History was made at the Corn Palace Saturday night as the Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team outdueled Saint Xavier (Ill.) in the opening round of the NAIA tournament. The Tigers, who hadn’t made the NAIA tournament since 1990, seized their first win in the tournament, beating the Cougars in four sets. Set scores were 25-23, 19-25, 25-21 and 25-22.
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two members of the Johnson Central Lady Eagles softball team have signed to continue their softball careers in college. Senior third basemen Clara Blair will play at UPike. Senior shortstop/third basemen Kendal Hall will play at UVA-Wise. Both players helped lead Johnson Central to a 15th...
AVERILL PARK, NY — Averill Park High School celebrated four student-athletes signing their National Letters of Intent to NCAA Division One or Two programs on November 19 at the school’s auditorium. “These four student-athletes are definitely going to leave a lasting impact on not only the athletic program here at...
More than 40 student-athletes from Katy ISD celebrated the first National Signing Day of the 2021-22 academic year Nov. 10 on eight high school campuses. Students signed National Letters of Intent or letters of commitment in nine different sports, led by 11 in baseball, eight each in soccer and volleyball, six in track and five in softball.
South Hadley, Mass. - November 20, 2021 - The Mount Holyoke College squash team fell to visiting Wesleyan University, 8-1, as the Lyons played their season opener at the MHC Squash Courts on Saturday afternoon. Mount Holyoke's Mihiliya Kalahe (Panadura, Sri Lanka) was the lone victor for the Lyons, defeating...
The chance to get a college education and still continue playing the game that you love is what so many high school baseball players work for throughout their careers. That work pays off when a college makes a scholarship offer, but the joy of that moment is best realized when the student-athlete can actually sign that letter-of-intent and finalize the deal.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Notre Dame’s Gene Hutchinson signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan baseball program. The All-State honorable mention pitcher and infielder suffered through injury but still turned around and had a successful season with the Irish in the Spring. Hutchinson said he likes the family atmosphere at Wesleyan and also the team’s mutual determination […]
Comments / 0