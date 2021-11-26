Episode 272 - Quality Of Death

A fantastic RPG that has some ruin of its own to worry about. I’ll get this out of the way right now: I’ve never played League of Legends. But with Ruined King and its sister game Hextech Mayhem releasing just after the League of Legends Netflix show Arcane (as well as being followed up by the first trailer for the League of Legends fighting game), it’s clear that Riot Games is trying to reach a wider audience with their flagship property. With that in mind (as well as the fact that this is the first piece of the League franchise to release on Switch), I’m certain that many people playing Ruined King will also be unfamiliar with the world and characters of Runeterra, and I’m happy to say that there is a lot here for existing fans and newcomers alike. Unfortunately there’s also one very big issue that makes this unique spin-off fall short and ultimately disappoint.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO