Episode 272 - Quality Of Death

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 6 days ago

The boys dive into the Big Brain Academy Demo, Pokemon Shining Pearl, and of course some more Shin Megami Tensei V. We hope everyone has an awesome Thanksgiving filled with all the good stuff, especially that delicious food#. It's a holiday week so we got a shorty for you,...

www.nintendoworldreport.com

The Hollywood Reporter

‘Wheel of Time’ Showrunner Rafe Judkins on That Shocking First Episode Death

[This story contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Wheel of Time.] Readers of The Eye of the World — the first book in Robert Jordan’s sprawling fantasy series The Wheel of Time — will no doubt note several prominent changes in Amazon’s ambitious series adaptation, the first three episodes of which premiered on the streamer Friday. Both the book and series begin in the same way as so many fantasy epics — with a group of nobodies who don’t choose greatness but have (potential) greatness thrust upon them. In this case, five youths from the remote farming village of Emond’s...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Home and Away airs shock death in Australian season finale episode

Home and Away spoilers follow from the Australian season finale episode, which some UK viewers may prefer to avoid. Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct that some readers may find upsetting. Home and Away has seemingly killed off another character in the Australian season finale episode. Show...
TV SERIES
Nintendo World Report

Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story (Switch) Review

Developed by the studio behind Bit.Trip Runner, Hextech Mayhem is a rhythm-platforming game starring League of Legends’ bomb-loving yordle Ziggs as he goes on an explosive rampage through the city of Piltover. Each stage has you controlling Ziggs in an auto-scrolling obstacle course, playing along to the beat as you jump, slam, and bomb your way to victory. Along the way, Ziggs is pursued by Professor Heimerdinger, who serves as the game's main "villain", seeking to Ziggs' explosive rampage short.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Atlus Announces Worldwide Switch Release For 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

And somewhere, James's heart grows three sizes. One of the most bizarre yet beloved games of 2020 will hit Switch next spring. Atlus announced a Switch version of 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will release in April of 2022 in Japan during a celebration of the game's second anniversary in the country: the Western branch have announced it will release outside Japan on April 12. It was previously on the PlayStation 4, while a PlayStation Vita release was scrapped due to the system's end of life.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Danganronpa Decadence Review – Quality and Quantity

If you are a visual novel fan who has never played Danganronpa, then you are in for a real treat. The best way to describe the series is kind of like a more interactive version of the Ace Attorney series. Ace Attorney might steal the show with its charm, but as far as gameplay and story are concerned, I much prefer Danganronpa. The Danganronpa Decadence collection for the Nintendo Switch contains all three mainline Danganronpa games, and a new spin-off called Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. Considering it’s difficult to find a hard copy of the main trilogy for PS4 under $300, these 4 games, for slightly less than the cost of a first party Nintendo game, is a pretty fantastic deal. Still not convinced? Need more info? Then read on…
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Thrills, Chills, Kills: Everything Switch Owners Should Know About The Danganronpa Series

“Massively singleplayer Phoenix Wright” doesn’t even start to sum it up. Our “Port this to Switch you cowards” list has some regular entries on it, such as older Final Fantasies, Elder Scrolls: Oblivion, and the Persona series. However, a regular on that list dropped off the list in June when it was announced that the entire Danganronpa trilogy—as well as a board game—were all coming as part of the “Danganronpa Decadence” collection. It’s probably coincidental that a bunch of fireworks went off near my apartment when that clip ran in the Direct…
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo World Report

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain (Switch) Review

Somehow Dr. Lobe has returned. Back in the days of Nintendo DS and Wii, Nintendo’s brain training games were a huge success. While the Brain Age games’ achievements were greater, the two Big Brain Academy games that hit the systems were quirky and fun, aiming more for lighthearted brain wrinkling than more directed training. After more than a decade of inactivity, the sizable smarts school is back on Nintendo Switch with Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain. The time away hasn’t changed all that much about how the game is played, but enjoyable local multiplayer and smart use of passive online modes makes this an enjoyable if fleeting game.
VIDEO GAMES
TV Fanatic

Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7 Review: A New Lease On Death

It was apparent that Robbie was going to come to a bad end. At least it was a memorable one on Magnum P.I. Season 4 Episode 7. It's too bad that Rick's Porsche had to go with him. It's hard to fault Rick for being faithful to his friends/family. He...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

A Devastating Death on TWD: World Beyond's Penultimate Episode

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's The Walking Dead: World Beyond, "Death and the Dead." There's a major casualty in the war with the Civic Republic Military on the penultimate episode of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. After Huck (Annet Mahendru) exposes a CRM plot to commit genocide against the 87,000 survivors of Portland with the green liquid chlorine gas the CRM used to wipe out Omaha and the Campus Colony, Warrant Officer Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh) mobilizes the military to quell a rebellion. Meanwhile, rebel sisters Iris (Aliyah Royale) and Hope Bennett (Alexa Mansour) carry out their plan to escape the CR Research Facility — and take it down on their way out.
TV SERIES
Nintendo World Report

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story (Switch) Review

A fantastic RPG that has some ruin of its own to worry about. I’ll get this out of the way right now: I’ve never played League of Legends. But with Ruined King and its sister game Hextech Mayhem releasing just after the League of Legends Netflix show Arcane (as well as being followed up by the first trailer for the League of Legends fighting game), it’s clear that Riot Games is trying to reach a wider audience with their flagship property. With that in mind (as well as the fact that this is the first piece of the League franchise to release on Switch), I’m certain that many people playing Ruined King will also be unfamiliar with the world and characters of Runeterra, and I’m happy to say that there is a lot here for existing fans and newcomers alike. Unfortunately there’s also one very big issue that makes this unique spin-off fall short and ultimately disappoint.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Chucky TV Show's Final Episode Featured its Most Gruesome Death

We're talking full spoilers for Chucky's entire first season, including the season finale, so spoilers follow! At the end of the season finale of Chucky, following several scenes that set-up the next plot threads of the franchise, the titular killer doll himself addresses the camera and audience in a fourth-wall break for the ages. Brad Dourif's Chucky spends most of this brief scene addressing the body count that he racked up over the course of the show, which came out to 21 in total for the little killer, it was another death in the season finale that was clearly the most gruesome though.
TV SERIES
Nintendo World Report

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom - PRINCE’S EDITION (Switch) Review

A JRPG that is truly fit for a king. Over three years after its initial release, the second video game set in the Ni no Kuni universe, Revenant Kingdom finally made its way to the Nintendo Switch this year. Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom is, on paper, a sequel to Wrath of the White Witch, but it is a stand-alone story from the first. This means you need no prior knowledge before diving into this JRPG. With the Nintendo Switch version, you are handed the PRINCE’S EDITION. With this version of the game, all prior DLC is included, which adds hours of additional gameplay and story to add to an already meaty tale.
VIDEO GAMES
Essence

Actress Raven Goodwin Marries In Stunning Fashion With Intimate Ceremony In Greece

The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter present. Actress Raven Goodwin of Good Luck Charlie, Being Mary Jane and The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel fame is celebrating an important anniversary. Wearing a gown made by designer Christian Omeshun, she said “I do” with longtime love Wiley Battle in October and just rang in their one-month anniversary. The star and her financial executive beau exchanged vows in a ceremony in Santorini, Greece with only an officiant, photographer and their daughter, Riley, present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Indy100

YouTuber Apetor tragically dies just five days after telling everyone he wasn’t dead

A YouTuber has tragically died just five days after posting a video telling his followers he was not dead.Tor Eckhoff – better known as Apetor – was a 57-year-old YouTuber who lived in Sandefjord, Norway and was best known for his weird and wonderful travel videos, live streams and love for Norwegian vodka.Eckhoff reportedly died on Saturday after falling into an icy water while filming a video the previous day, according to a local news outlet.They reported that he was taken to a hospital via an air ambulance, but sadly could not be saved.Eckhoff had over 1.2 million subscribers on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Nicolas Cage Set to Play Iconic Horror Role

Nicolas Cage has taken on some dark and intense roles over the past several years, and now the actor is set to play an iconic horror character. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cage has been cast as Dracula in Renfield, a film about Dracula's often-misunderstood right-hand man. Nicholas Holt (The Great, X-Men: First Class) has been cast as the titular character and will face off against Cage's father of the bloodthirsty undead.
MOVIES
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Shares Bong Photo on 11th Anniversary of Infamous Scandal

Miley Cyrus is looking back at one of the biggest scandals of her career with fondness. The "Malibu" singer, 29, marked the 11th anniversary of a video being leaked online of her taking a hit from a bong with a hilarious suggestion. The former Hannah Montana star, who had just turned 18 five days prior to the 2010 scandal, shared a still from the video that blew up her clean-cut Disney image to Instagram Monday with a smoke puff emoji, writing simply, "11 years ago. Can we petition for a national holiday?"
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Black Ink Crew’ Star Donna Was Fired from the Show?

Donna was accused of putting her hands on Alex. “Black Ink Crew” star Donna had a tough past season. Her relationship with Alex was a focal point. Other cast members were feeling as if the relationship is toxic. And they believed that Donna wanted to control Alex. So when they saw a mark on Alex’s face after he got into an argument with Donna, the abuse accusations started. Donna took issue with the accusations. She blamed a lot on the producers but Alex would later insinuate that Donna allegedly did put her hands on him after they got into it. However, he would later hop on social media and say that he actually lied on Donna at the moment. The couple remained together and had no choice but to deal with the backlash from fans of the show.
TV SERIES

