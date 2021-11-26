Episode 272 - Quality Of Death

If you are a visual novel fan who has never played Danganronpa, then you are in for a real treat. The best way to describe the series is kind of like a more interactive version of the Ace Attorney series. Ace Attorney might steal the show with its charm, but as far as gameplay and story are concerned, I much prefer Danganronpa. The Danganronpa Decadence collection for the Nintendo Switch contains all three mainline Danganronpa games, and a new spin-off called Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp. Considering it’s difficult to find a hard copy of the main trilogy for PS4 under $300, these 4 games, for slightly less than the cost of a first party Nintendo game, is a pretty fantastic deal. Still not convinced? Need more info? Then read on…
Comments / 0