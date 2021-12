It’s unclear exactly how the error occurred. (Pittsburgh) — Corrected data lowers the number of fully vaccinated Pennsylvania adults by nearly half a million people. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 73.7% of commonwealth residents who were 18 or older had passed this mark. On Wednesday, the day before the holiday weekend, that number was adjusted to 68.9% — a difference of more than 488,000 adults.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO