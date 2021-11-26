ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win Tickets to See Legends of the Mic at Foxwoods Resort Casino!

hot969boston.com
 5 days ago

Hip hop icons Krs One, Big Daddy Kane, Slick Rick, DJ Jazzy

hot969boston.com

wcsx.com

Chance To Win Tickets To See The Marshall Tucker Band

Can’t you see???? The Marshall Tucker Band is coming to the Fox Theatre on February 10, 2022! This iconic Southern band has been around for 50 years and rocked the charts along the way. With numerous top chart songs like: “Can’t You See,” “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Fire on the Mountain,” and “24 Hours At a Time”.
RETAIL
WQAD

Win tickets to see Dancing with the Stars - Live Tour 2022

America’s favorite dance show is coming to the Adler Theatre with “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2022!”. Your favorite dancers from this iconic television series hit the stage this winter with an all new show. Starring Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Artem Chigvintsev, Sasha Farber, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, Emma Slater, Britt Stewart and more to come! Lineup is subject to change.
THEATER & DANCE
WITF

Win Tickets to see Lewis Black at Hershey Theatre

Enter to win a pair of FREE tickets to see Lewis Black at Hershey Theatre – Friday, March 25 at 7pm!. For more than twenty years, Bill Maher has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least fifty dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters all across the country. Maher’s combination of unflinching honesty and big laughs have garnered him 41 Emmy nominations.
HERSHEY, PA
energy941.com

Listen to win tickets to see Disney's Encanto!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.
MOVIES
Rakim
Slick Rick
Dj Jazzy Jeff
wcsx.com

Win Tickets To See The Robert Plant & Alison Krauss World Tour

“RAISE THE ROOF!” It’s been twelve years, but now Robert Plant and Alison Krauss delight the world with their new album “Raise the Roof”, the successor to their monumental 2007 album “Raising Sand”. And to celebrate the new album, the duo are taking their first tour in 12 years. And one of those stops on the tour is DTE Music Theatre on June 6th, 2022.
MUSIC
The Day

'Legends in Concert' returns to Foxwoods

You can’t see Elvis Presley or Michael Jackson in concert anymore … or can you?. The impersonators in “Legends in Concert” are known for giving almost-like-the-real-thing performances of not only those two now-gone icons but also stars like Tina Turner (who has retired), Elton John and Cher. This elaborate tribute...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Day

Foxwoods' Mystic Market an instant hit with casino employees

Mashantucket — Since opening last Thursday, the Mystic Market Kitchen & Eatery at Foxwoods Resort Casino already has carved out a niche. Among Foxwoods employees, the “grab and go” outlet on the casino's Great Cedar concourse is a winner. “Most of the people coming by are familiar with the brand,”...
GAMBLING
#Foxwoods Resort Casino#Epmd#Legends Of The Mic
94.5 PST

Enter to Win Tickets to See Straight No Chaser in Atlantic City

Get into the holiday spirit with tickets to see the incredible Straight No Chaser at The Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City this holiday season. Tickets for the group's December 3 show at Ovation Hall are now on sale at TheOceanAC.com, but you can win a FREE pair of tickets from 94.5 PST by entering to win below ONLY on the PST app.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
star967.net

Win Tickets to see South Pacific

Listen to Kevin and Brooke in the mornings all this week for your chance to win tickets to see South Pacific coming to the Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet on February 13th, 2022!. They will be giving them away every day between 6-9am. Set on a tropical island during World...
JOLIET, IL
963kklz.com

WIN Tickets To See TOTO With Larry Martino!

Can you hear the drums echoing tonight? That’s TOTO headed to Las Vegas! Love isn’t always on time, but this show sure is!. We want to send you to see TOTO at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on February 25, 2022! Don’t miss them perform classic hits like Africa, Hold the Line, Georgy Porgy, and so much more!
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
hot969boston.com

Win Tickets to See Urban Nutcracker at Boch Center Shubert Theatre!

Celebrate the holidays with Urban Nutcracker, the modern-day reimagined holiday classic!. Join heroine Clarice and a cast of over 150 dancers as they explore iconic Boston scenes in this multicultural story. The Boston Globe says, “It’s a terrific way for families to kick-start the holiday spirit.” Don’t miss Urban Nutcracker coming to the Boch Center Shubert Theatre December 18th through 22nd!
BOSTON, MA
101.5 WPDH

Enter To Win: Tickets To See It's A Wonderful Life At The Bardavon, Friday

The Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights event has returned for 2021! The event takes place this Friday, December 3rd throughout the City of Poughkeepsie. As part of the celebration, The Bardavon is offering a showing of It's A Wonderful Life at 8 pm on the big screen. In the lobby, Lambe Lambe, a multiple-stage small puppet theatre presentation by Paperheart puppets will precede and follow the film with a holiday fantasy experience for all ages.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
The Portland Mercury

FREE TICKETS TUESDAY: Enter to Win Tix to See The Moth Mainstage, Jake Shimabukuro, & Sebastian Bach!

It's time to get out in the world again and see some shows! And the Mercury is here to help with FREE TICKET TUESDAY—our way of saying thanks to our great readers and spread the word about some fantastic upcoming performances! (Psst... if you want to say thanks to the Mercury, please consider making a small monthly contribution to keep up alive and kickin'!) And oh boy, do we have some great shows going this week! CHECK 'EM OUT!
PORTLAND, OR
wivk.com

Win tickets to see Keith Urban!

Keith Urban is stopping in Knoxville on his 2022 tour! He will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena on October 14th! Fill out the entry form for a chance to win tickets! To purchase tickets and for more information click here. Sign up to win tickets to see Keith Urban!. Keith...
KNOXVILLE, TN
koit.com

Win Tickets: A Christmas Carol

Join Joey Fortman for Opening Night of “A Christmas Carol” on December 1st!. Direct from Broadway, A Christmas Carol, winner of five Tony Awards, is coming to San Francisco for a strictly limited holiday engagement. Playing the Golden Gate Theatre November 26th through December 26th. Entertainment Weekly raves, “You’ll leave the theater full of joy and light.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Classic Rock 105.1

Enter to Win Tickets to See Foundry Live at the Cajundome Convention Center

Saturday, November 27, Classic Rock 105.1 welcomes Foundry, with special guest Baret Fritz!. Foundry, from Las Vegas, is described as having their "roots in classic rock, in 2021 they achieved success with their 3rd top 40 radio song in mainstream rock. Combining catchy songwriting and outstanding classic remakes, Foundry puts on an incredible live performance that is uniquely Vegas."
MUSIC
Vibe

New Edition's Bobby Brown And Johnny Gill Talk American Music Awards Performance And More

Don’t call it a comeback or a reunion. New Edition returns, but this time, Roxbury’s finest teamed up with New Kids On The Block for an epic “Battle Of Boston” at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday night (Nov. 21). New Edition has not graced the AMA stage since 1997 when they performed “I’m Still In Love With You” from their 1996 reunion album, Home Again, and won the award for “Favorite Soul/R&B Band, Duo or Group.” Ahead of the legendary set, VIBE spoke with Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill to get their take on the “battle,” find out the status of...
MUSIC

