So you were able to get some of the best Cyber Monday iPhone deals but still have a little money left and don't know what to do with it. That's where a PopSocket comes in. Contrary to what people may think, PopSockets are incredibly useful. Once you've tried one, you'll never be able to go without it. They can help balance your phone and reduce strain on your pinky from balancing it awkwardly as we all usually do.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO