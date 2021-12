All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. There’s no better feeling than giving a gift that you’re absolutely certain will be met with unadulterated elation: the type of gift someone doesn’t even know they want but becomes one of their most prized possessions. Every man is different but luckily the internet functions as a sweeping universe of fun gadgets, toys and tech for every type of person imaginable: from the tech geeks and...

RETAIL ・ 2 DAYS AGO