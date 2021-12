This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Google was hit with a privacy class action Friday in California Northern District Court over the alleged collection of user data from third-party apps. The court action, filed by Schubert Jonckheer & Kolbe and Lowey Dannenberg, stems from reports of an ‘Android Lockbox’ program that secretly collects user data without consent. The suit pursues claims on behalf of Android smartphone users from 2014 to the present. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:21-cv-09004, Hammerling et al v. Google LLC.

LAW ・ 8 DAYS AGO