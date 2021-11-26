‘South Park: Post COVID’ reveals what happens to Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny as adults

Earlier today came the first official trailer for South Park: Post COVID, the first official South Park movie that will be one of many for Paramount+. In a surprising turn however the film won't follow the traditional adventures of its lead characters but will jump to the far future and follow Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski as adults in a "Post COVID" world. The brief synopsis for the special reads: "We'll find out the answer to the question: what happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived, but will never be the same post COVID." South Park: Post COVID will premiere on Paramount+ in the United States on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 25, the special will arrive in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia and Canada as well.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 12 DAYS AGO