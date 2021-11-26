ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘South Park: Post COVID’ reveals what happens to Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny as adults

By Adam Starkey
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘South Park: Post COVID’ offered a glimpse into Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny’s future for the first time in the show’s history. The first of 14 hour-long specials debuted on Paramount+ on Thursday (November 25), which jumps 40 years into the future when COVID-19 finally comes to an end....

Related
South Park & Adidas Team Up For Stan Marsh-Inspired Stan Smith Collab

South Park is one of the most infamous animated TV shows of all time. They are constantly making fun of everyone regardless of political orientation, and it has led to some pretty hilarious episodes. As of late, South Park has been working alongside Adidas on some sneakers, and the most recent one was an homage to Towelie, with the Adidas Campus 80.
First Trailer: “South Park: Post Covid”

The first trailer has been released for “South Park: Post Covid,” the first of fourteen “South Park” one-off titles being made exclusively for the Paramount+ service. The story will be set forty years in the future as the boys are now adults and must work together again to solve a crisis. A second hourlong made-for-SVOD feature will arrive on the service in December.
South Park Fans are Losing it Over Grown Up Stan & Kyle

Earlier today came the first official trailer for South Park: Post COVID, the first official South Park movie that will be one of many for Paramount+. In a surprising turn however the film won't follow the traditional adventures of its lead characters but will jump to the far future and follow Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski as adults in a "Post COVID" world. The brief synopsis for the special reads: "We'll find out the answer to the question: what happened to the children who lived through the pandemic? Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny survived, but will never be the same post COVID." South Park: Post COVID will premiere on Paramount+ in the United States on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday November 25, the special will arrive in the Nordics, Latin America, Australia and Canada as well.
‘South Park’ Paramount+ Film Teaser Shows Adult Stan and Kyle

South Park on Thursday released the first look at the show’s initial Paramount+ film — and the kids are all grown up. South Park: Post Covid will catch up with the boys 40 years down the road when they’re adults and need to work together again to solve a problem not revealed in the preview. Last month, show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone told The Hollywood Reporter that the boys would be dealing with a post-COVID world. “They’re just trying to get back to normal,” Parker said then. “So, it is like our show. We’re just trying to get back to...
Is South Park: Post Covid Special on Netflix, HBO Max, Comedy Central or Hulu?

The third ‘South Park‘ special based on the COVID-19 pandemic, ‘South Park: Post Covid,’ is all set to explore life after the pandemic. It is the first of fourteen original films that we will get from creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. By focusing on the beloved characters, Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman, the film stays true to its roots and promises to deliver on the hilarious and witty adult comedy ‘South Park’ is known for. If you have plans to watch the film, here’s everything you must know!
In Loving Memory Of Kenny McCormick, South Park And adidas Team Up On An NMD R1

Since launching one of the best April 20th-related (4/20) sneakers of all-time earlier in the year, South Park and adidas have been immortalizing the citizens of a fictional, central Colorado town in sneaker form. Having already unveiled pairs inspired by Stan Marsh and Kyle Broflovski, the partnership has recently commemorated Kenny McCormick with an adidas NMD R1.
‘South Park: Post Covid’ Film Paints Stark, Bland (Hilarious) Pandemic Future

[This story contains spoilers for South Park: Post Covid.] It is going to be a long 40 years — at least that is how South Park sees it concerning the pandemic. South Park: Post Covid, the first of 14 made-for-TV films from Trey Parker and Matt Stone, premiered Thursday exclusively on Paramount+, giving a stark, bland outlook on the future — albeit in hilarious fashion from the show’s creators. Without going into too much detail here, the hourlong special (part one of two which will drop on the streaming service next month) catches up the characters of South Park 40 years down the...
Cartman converts to Judaism on “South Park,” after decades of tormenting Jews

(JTA) — One of television’s most notorious cartoon antisemites is now an Orthodox rabbi. Eric Cartman, the egomaniacal, hate speech-spouting grade schooler on Comedy Central’s long-running adult animated series “South Park,” has had a change of heart in a new hour-long special of the show, which is set 40 years in the future.
South Park: Post COVID Movie Reveals Shocking Fate for Fan-Favorite Character

South Park: Post COVID, the first of fourteen animated specials that will stream exclusively on Paramount+ from the iconic series, has arrived and with it a glimpse into the future. Since it will be impossible to talk about the shocking end to the episode without disclosing many other revelations, Spoilers follow! As the episode opens, it's decades later from the South Park we know and our lead boys are now grown men. Stan has moved away but is drawn back to his hometown after none other than Kenny McCormick, now a brilliant scientist, has passed away. That shouldn't be a surprise, and neither should the closing minute of the special, but it confirms a dark future for one South Park fan-favorite.
'South Park: Post Covid' imagines a future after the pandemic

Kyle, Stan, Kenny, and Cartman navigate life after the pandemic in "South Park: Post Covid," streaming now on Paramount+. We see some of the boys as adults in the animated special. "You remember when we were little as friends, we said we'd always be there for each other when things...
South Park Jumps to the Future, Kills Off [Spoiler] in Post COVID Special

You think you’ve aged a lot during the pandemic? You’ve got nothing on the boys — sorry, make that men — of South Park, who reunite under tragic circumstances in the new Post COVID special, now streaming on Paramount+. The hourlong event picks up far into the future, decades after the show’s core four have stopped speaking to one another. Stan, now an online whiskey consultant in a relationship with a holographic Alexa, is stunned to receive a phone call from Kyle, who informs his elementary school pal that Kenny McCormick… is dead. Like, for real this time. News of Kenny’s death affects...
South Park: Post Covid jumps 40 years into the equally dumb future

“It wasn’t supposed to be like this. People were supposed to get kinder in the future,” Randy Marsh says near the end of the new special South Park: Post Covid. This is the last punch of a joke that runs throughout the entire hour-long TV movie, which is set in the year 2061.
South Park x adidas NMD R1 ‘Kenny’ Added to the Collection

South Park’s adidas collection continues to impress, and it looks like each character from the show will have their own shoe. Next up is Kenneth McCormick, who goes by Kenny and will have his own NMD R1. This adidas NMD R1 features the same colors as Kenny’s outfit, highlighted in...
