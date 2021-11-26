ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Expected To Set Records

By 18 hours ago
cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's comeback season for Black Friday with consumers...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

cbs17

Triangle area stores expect the return of in-person Black Friday shoppers

CARY N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest shopping days is less than one week away and after many stores closed their doors during the pandemic last year, 2 million more Americans are expected to shop this year between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday than they did in 2020, according to the National Retail Federation.
CARY, NC
The Independent

Glossier Black Friday sale 2021: Confirmed date and best deals to expect

The ultimate millennial make-up brand, Glossier is known for products that help you create effortless, dewy looks, including cult favourites such as cloud paint, boy brow and balm dotcom. The brand’s highly sought after minimalist products will see prices cut in its eagerly anticipated Black Friday sale, and we’d recommend being up bright and early to snag the best deal.The US brand started selling in the UK in 2017 and has since become a firm favourite among make-up and skincare fanatics alike. We reviewed the brand favourites earlier this year and do a little dance each time a new product...
MAKEUP
1310kfka.com

Millions more people expected to shop this Black Friday

Let the shopping frenzy begin for Black Friday, and if shopping in-person is your thing, the stores are open. With most brick-and-mortar stores closed Thanksgiving Day, they’ve decided to open bright and early Friday morning–some as early as 6 a.m. Online shopping deals have been out for days now. The National Retail Federation estimates nearly two million more people will shop during Black Friday than last year when COVID-19 was ranging. A mask mandate will be in effect for in-person shopping in Larimer County.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
TODAY.com

Black Friday outlook: What to expect this year

Will the gifts you're looking for be in stock? How much more expensive will items be this year? How do you get the best bang for your buck? NBC's Courtney Reagan answers all that and more, as shoppers navigate supply chain issues, shipping delays, and inflation.Nov. 26, 2021.
BUSINESS

