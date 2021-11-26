Raiders’ Offense “Coming to Fruition” on Thanksgiving

It may have taken the Las Vegas Raiders three weeks but the offense, “Came to Fruition” on Thanksgiving.

When tight end Darren Waller left the came early, players had to step up to fill the gap that was made in the offense.

In came veteran DeSean Jackson.

"It's his third weekend playing with us, and I think the packages you saw come to fruition a little bit today," Raiders Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia. "The big thing was Derek had a lot of time. I thought he stepped up in there today and made really incredible plays.

“But you can see DeSean hopefully getting more and more comfortable with what we're asking him to do. ... One thing he can still do is run.”

Jackson caught a long 56-yard touchdown during the Thanksgiving win over the Dallas Cowboys. That touchdown grab ties Jackson with Jerry Rice for the most 50+ yard catches in NFL history.

"It was fun to watch him (Jackson),” Bisaccia continued. “Even he made the comment he was excited to contribute today, and it was good for him, and it was good for us."

Wide receiver Hunter Renfrow had a career-high day for himself with 134 receiving yards and eight catches in his first-career Thanksgiving game.

"It feels like we showed the heart of our team today," Renfrow said. "To fight like we did, for them to go down and score and for us to respond.

“I really feel good about the character of our team, especially with what we've been through these last couple of weeks. It was huge to get that win and hopefully we can build on that as we go forward."

The Silver and Black broke their three-game losing streak in Dallas.

