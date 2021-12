The transfer portal will be a key tool for Florida State to add experienced talent yet again in 2022. Head coach Mike Norvell and his staff have had plenty of success with it over their first two recruiting cycles in Tallahassee. Seven of the Seminoles' eight All-ACC selections this season were brought in via the transfer market, including the conference's defensive player of the year, Jermaine Johnson.

