Las Vegas, NV

Duke vs. Gonzaga odds, picks and prediction

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The No. 6 Duke Blue Devils (6-0) and top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-0) meet Friday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Duke vs. Gonzaga odds and lines, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Knowing its inner-conference play doesn’t do it much justice, Gonzaga has gone out of its way to spice up the early part of the college basketball season.

A dominating 83-63 win over No. 2 UCLA Tuesday did just that. ‘Zaga now takes on the Blue Devils in another tough challenge prior to the start of West Coast Conference play. Gonzaga is led by No. 1 overall recruit C Chet Holmgren and junior PF Drew Timme.

With five-star recruit F Paolo Banchero and co-freshman G Trevor Keels leading the way, Duke beat the Kentucky Wildcats in its season opener, an impressive 79-71 win at Madison Square Garden.

The Blue Devils now get arguably their toughest test of season, one in which they’ll enter in uncharted territory as 7.5-point underdogs.

Rankings courtesy of the Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports.

Duke vs. Gonzaga odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 5:51 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Duke +260 (bet $100 to win $260) | Gonzaga -340 (bet $340 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Duke +7.5 (-110) | Gonzaga -7.5 (-110)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 155.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Duke vs. Gonzaga odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Gonzaga 87, Duke 75

PASS.

Gonzaga looked so good against UCLA that betting against it just isn’t a smart move. But at -340, betting for the Zags doesn’t make much sense either. Look toward the spread for value in this one.

BET GONZAGA -7.5 (-110) as the Zags were at this arena Tuesday and came out with a dominating win. The Bulldogs’ pace and strength threw UCLA off from the beginning.

The Blue Devils will be asking too much from Banchero and F Wendell Moore Jr. They’ve been great, but Gonzaga’s No. 2-ranked offense will just be too much for Duke to handle.

BET the OVER 155.5 (-107) as ‘Zaga has the nation’s No. 2 offense in terms of points per game (91.5) and No. 1 in terms of field-goal percentage (55.6%). It has been terrific with leadership, size and talent at all positions.

Duke also has talent with its stellar freshman. It averages 85.8 points per game as well. Both offenses are good enough to not bet against, especially after the showing ‘Zaga had against UCLA.

The Blue Devils’ only real competition has been Kentucky, a game they soundly had a grip despite only winning by 8. They put up 79 in that game. Similar success could be primed for them Friday.

Combine the high-upside offense in action, and the Over feels like the better play.

