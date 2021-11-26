ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

California Baptist goes up against San Diego Christian

San Mateo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

San Diego Christian vs. California Baptist (5-1) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The California Baptist Lancers are set to battle the Hawks of NAIA member San Diego Christian. California Baptist lost...

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
San Mateo Daily Journal

San Francisco goes up against Morgan State

Morgan State (2-3) vs. San Francisco (5-0) War Memorial Gymnasium, San Francisco; Monday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco squares off against Morgan State in a non-conference matchup. San Francisco beat Nevada by three points at home on Thursday, while Morgan State came up short in a 74-63 game at Portland on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
cuestaathletics.com

Women's Basketball Goes 1-2 at San Diego

Women's Basketball competed in the three-day San Diego City Tournament last weekend. The Cougars opened against the host Knights on Thursday and earned a spot in the title bracket with a 56-51 win. The Cougars faced #20 Orange Coast in Friday's semi-final, but fell to the Pirates, 98-43. In Saturday's 3rd place game, the Cougars jumped out, 13-2, on a highly regarded Reedley in the opening quarter, but the Tigers recovered and took a one-point lead into halftime. Reedley pulled away after the intermission to snatch the Bronze from Cuesta, 58-48. Returning Freshman Guard Julia Carney (SLO HS) led the Cougars on offense in San Diego with a team-high 10.7 points per game, while Forward Hailie Abel (San Miguel: Paso Robles HS) did a little bit of everything else. Abel was second on the team with 9.0 points per game, but also team-highs with 11.3 rebounds, 5.3 steals and 3.0 assists per game. The Cougars are currently 2-3 on the season.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
San Diego, CA
Riverside, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
Riverside, CA
Sports
City
Riverside, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Murray, Long Beach St. visit San Diego St.

Long Beach State (2-4) vs. San Diego State (4-2) Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Joel Murray and Long Beach State will face Matt Bradley and San Diego State. The junior Murray has scored 25 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Bradley, a senior, is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games.
LONG BEACH, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Cbu Events Center#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
San Mateo Daily Journal

Mallette, Pepperdine visit Nevada

Pepperdine (2-6) vs. Nevada (3-4) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Houston Mallette and Pepperdine will face Grant Sherfield and Nevada. The freshman Mallette has scored 20 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 11 over his last five games. Sherfield, a junior, is averaging 18.8 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.
NEVADA STATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Santa Clara plays Hawaii

Hawaii (3-2) vs. Santa Clara (5-2) Leavey Center, Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Hawaii and Santa Clara look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss in their last game. Santa Clara lost 69-64 at home to UC Irvine on Saturday, while Hawaii came up short in a 72-69 game to South Alabama on Friday.
HAWAII STATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Fresno State hosts San Diego

San Diego (4-4) vs. Fresno State (5-1) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Fresno State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses on Sunday. Fresno State lost 65-57 at Cal, while San Diego fell 56-52 at home to Cal State Northridge.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
San Mateo Daily Journal

Castro carries Texas-Arlington over UC Santa Barbara 70-62

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Pedro Castro scored 16 points and Texas-Arlington topped UC Santa Barbara 70-62 on Monday night. David Azore had 11 points for Texas-Arlington (2-5), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Jack Hoiberg added 11 points. Patrick Mwamba had 10 points. Amadou Sow had 23 points and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Tass leads Saint Mary's past UC Riverside 67-50

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Matthias Tass registered 18 points as Saint Mary's beat UC Riverside 67-50 on Monday night. Dan Fotu had 14 points for the Gaels (7-1), who earned their fifth straight home victory. Tommy Kuhse added 11 points and six rebounds. Zyon Pullin had 12 points and six...
MORAGA, CA
San Mateo Daily Journal

Maldonado leads Wyoming past CSU Fullerton 79-66

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Hunter Maldonado had 21 points as Wyoming topped Cal State Fullerton 79-66 on Monday night. Graham Ike had 17 points and nine rebounds for the unbeaten Cowboys (6-0). Xavier DuSell added 16 points, while Drake Jeffries scored 14. E.J. Anosike had 19 points for the Titans...
WYOMING STATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

No. 5 UCLA looks to end streak vs Colorado

Colorado (6-1, 1-0) vs. No. 5 UCLA (6-1, 0-0) Pauley Pavilion, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Colorado looks to extend No. 5 UCLA's conference losing streak to five games. UCLA's last Pac-12 win came against the Utah Runnin' Utes 76-61 on Feb. 25. Colorado beat Stanford by four at home on Sunday.
COLORADO STATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

UC Riverside pays visit to Oregon

UC Riverside (5-3) vs. Oregon (4-3) Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Oregon squares off against UC Riverside in a non-conference matchup. UC Riverside came up short in a 67-50 game at Saint Mary's in its last outing. Oregon is coming off an 87-47 win at home against Montana in its most recent game.
OREGON STATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

Pac-12 play starts for Utah, No. 20 USC

Utah (5-1, 0-0) vs. No. 20 Southern California (6-0, 0-0) Galen Center, Los Angeles; Wednesday, 11:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Utah visits No. 20 Southern California as conference play starts for both teams. In conference play last season, Utah finished with eight wins and 11 losses, while Southern California won 16 games and lost five.
UTAH STATE
San Mateo Daily Journal

UC Davis plays host to Pacific

Pacific (4-3) vs. UC Davis (2-3) The Pavilion, Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Pacific plays UC Davis in a non-conference matchup. Pacific blew out Arkansas-Pine Bluff by 24 on Friday. UC Davis lost 79-60 to Academy of Art on Sunday. TEAM LEADERS: The Tigers have been led...
DAVIS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy