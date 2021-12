Break out the stretchy pants. It’s time for Thanksgiving football!. This year’s three games have very different levels of intrigue. The early game on the 2021 Thanksgiving Day schedule is an ugly NFC North matchup. Will Matt Nagy be fired? Will the Lions ever win a game this season? Those are basically the only questions worth asking at this point, and you can safely put this game on in the background while cooking Thanksgiving dinner in the early afternoon.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO